Conference play gets in full swing this week with multiple interesting matchups. Churubusco at Eastside is at the top of the list because it’s the game that decides the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division every season.
The Eagles and Blazers have finished at the top of the Small School Division every year since 2014, when the conference split back into two divisions.
Eastside has won at least share of the title in five of the last six years.
Churubusco at Eastside
Records: Churubusco 2-1, Eastside 3-0
Media: Streamed on YouTube. Search EHS Blazers to access
Last meeting: Eastside won 42-14 in Churubusco on Sept. 13, 2019
The first NECC Small Division game features teams either ranked or receiving votes in their respective classes. The Blazers moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 2A polls. Churubusco received votes in the AP Class A poll following its 44-15 romp over Garrett last week.
The Eagles would love nothing better than to beat Eastside at Butler after being soundly defeated at home last season.
Through three games, sophomore quarterback Riley Buroff has completed 21-of-30 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns.
Buroff’s favorite target has been junior Nick Nondorf, who has caught seven passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, including two last week against the Railroaders. Senior Seth Abel has grabbed six passes for 73 yards.
Defensively, junior Hunter Bianski leads the Eagles with 25 total tackles. Sophomore Kaleb Oliver has made 18 tackles and Nondorf has made 17.
Blazer quarterback Laban Davis has completed 27-of-44 passes for 522 yards and seven touchdowns. On the ground, he has run for 217 yards and three scores. Matt Firestine has added 175 yards rushing. Gavin Wallace has caught 10 passes for 233 yards and three scores. Wade Miller has caught eight passes for 174 yards and two TDs.
Penn at East Noble
Records: Penn 1-2, East Noble 3-0
Media: WAWK 95.5 and 94.3 FM
Last meeting: Never met
This week is usually a big week for the Knights. It’s normally DeKalb week, but with the Barons off this week because of COVID-19 issues, East Noble found Penn as a nice replacement.
The Knights don’t shy away from the opportunity to play high caliber teams. They played Mishawaka last season and won 34-29. They played Indianapolis Cathedral in the 2016 season opener and were shut out by the Irish, 48-0. Programs like Plymouth, Warsaw, Hammond Morton, Concord and Northridge have always been non-conference teams coach Luke Amstutz searches for in hopes to make his team better.
The Kingsmen come into tonight’s game looking to rebound after getting roughed up by Cathedral 52-7 last week. The Irish offense had their way with Penn’s Wild Bunch defense, racking up 567 yards of total offense.
If the Knights plan to have some of the same success, they will need to play with the same physicality they showed last week at Huntington North. The East Noble offensive line set the tone and pushed around the Vikings’ defensive front, which paved the way to a career night for Justin Marcellus. The senior running back and offensive line will need to be in sync once again to pick up another win over a big time opponent.
The combination of quarterback Ron Powlus and receiver Nick Favilla will be one to watch out for the Knights’ defense, especially since they will be without safety Rowan Zolman (foot injury) for a few more weeks. Those two combined for the lone score against Cathedral. The Penn offense finished with 201 yards of total offense in last week’s loss.
West Noble at Angola
Records: West Noble 0-3, Angola 1-0
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook
Last Meeting: Chargers won 41-27 in Ligonier on Sept. 13, 2019
It’s the Northeast Corner Conference Big School division opener for both teams and they are in far different places than they were when they faced off last year.
The Chargers have been hit hard by injuries and have been leaning heavily on underclassmen. At Angola, sophomores have been a nice complement to a solid core of upperclassmen.
The Hornets are eager to play again after a two-week layoff due to being in quarantine after coming in close contact with a DeKalb player who tested positive for COVID-19 in their season opener on Aug. 21.
Angola set a physical tone in forcing six turnovers and with quarterback Tucker Hasselman on offense in its 55-18 victory over the Barons.
The Chargers nearly gave up 400 yards of total offense while only compiling 116 yards of their own in a 34-0 home loss to Class 2A state-ranked Eastside. It’s not getting much easier for West Noble this week.
Fremont at Fairfield
Records: Fremont 2-1, Fairfield 2-0
Last Meeting: Falcons won 21-6 in Fremont on Sept. 13, 2019
This battle in the trenches will be intriguing. Whoever controls the clock best will have the edge in this NECC crossover matchup.
The Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines have grown up and are playing with confidence after how they performed over the last two weeks. They rushed for 388 yards in their 25-15 home win over Antwerp (Ohio) last week. Seniors Jon Armstrong, Drew Brosey and R.J. Dilbone and juniors Terran Wills, Jacob Wagner make up the offensive line. Armstrong, Brosey and junior Isaac McFeely are the primary guys on the defensive line.
A concern might be how will Fremont hold up over four quarters. Fairfield has 69 players in its program, and that’s a little more than twice as many players Fremont has. The Falcons have the capability to rotate more players into the game, especially along the defensive line.
Fairfield is arguably the second best team in the NECC Big School division behind Angola after being a Class 2A sectional runner-up last season. Their starting quarterback from last year is back in senior Cory Lantz. He ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns last year while the Falcons held the Eagles to 65 yards on the ground.
Lantz is supported in the offensive backfield by classmates Carson Abramson, Quinn Kitson and Dalton Cripe. Linebackers Abramson and Colton Fisher lead the Falcons on defense.
Fremont will look to get over the hump against quality football teams. Fairfield is definitely a quality football team.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights
Records: Central Noble 1-2, Prairie Heights 0-3
Media: wawk.com, Panther Sports Network on Facebook
Last Meeting: Cougars won 21-9 in Albion on Sept. 13, 2019
Not much went right for the Cougars in a 32-6 home loss to Fairfield last week. However, a trip to Prairie Heights looks like a great way for Central Noble to cure a lot of its ills.
The Panthers need playmakers to emerge and need to cut down on mistakes significantly to give themselves a chance to compete. Driving much of the length of the field has proven to be difficult so far.
Central Noble could leave the door open for the Panthers with penalties, negative plays and turnovers, but athletic Cougar quarterback Sawyer Yoder will be a handful for Prairie Heights.
Lakeland at Garrett
Records: Lakeland 1-2, Garrett 0-2
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: Garrett won 37-34 Sept. 13, 2019
The Lakers scored their first points and picked up their first victory last week, defeating Prairie Heights 27-13 in the annual battle for the Milk Can.
The running game was the key for the Lakers, who took over in the second half by scoring on three consecutive possessions.
Khamron Malaivanh was Lakeland’s go-to guy, carrying 30 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
The Laker defense came up with three takeaways, two of them interceptions by Brayden Bontrager. After spotting the Panthers an early 7-0 lead, Lakeland shut them out before a touchdown pass in the final seconds.
Garrett has gotten off to bad starts, trailing by big deficits early, in both of its games this season. Even after Trey Richards returned a kickoff for a score, the Railroaders were down 28-8 at the half in last week’s defeat at Churubusco.
Kolin Cope has been the workhorse back for Garrett, averaging just more than 5 yards a carry. Aaden Lytle quarterbacked the Railroaders last week.
The defense has allowed an average of 349 yards over the first two games. Seth VanWagner and Richards are the top tacklers.
