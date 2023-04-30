ALBION — Churubusco turned in a dominating performance last Friday night at the Central Noble Invitational, winning the local meet with 171 points.
Westview was second with 126 points, followed by the host Cougars in third with 123.5, West Noble fourth with 120.5 and Prairie Heights fifth with 52.
The Eagles won nine of the 14 events. Senior Riley Buroff, bound for the University of Indianapolis this fall to play football, took three of those nine wins: The 200-meter dash (22.09), the 400 (49.35) and the high jump (6-0).
Evan Palmer won the 800-meter run (2:05.03). Kam Rinker was the winner in the 300-meter hurdles (42.42).
The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay quartet of Buroff, Wyatt Neiriter, Jackson Fleetwood and Palmer won their event (3:31.83).
Isaac Rinker took the pole vault (11-6) with Brandt Hurley winning the shot put (41-31/4) and Gavin Hulsenbeck making it a sweep for the Eagle throwers with his victory in the discus (130-111/2).
Central Noble won three events: Devin Hiestand took the 100-meter dash (11.26) and Redick Zolman was the champion in the long jump (20-1/2).
The Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay unit of Cameron Elias, Hiestand, Zolman and Lamont Richardson won their event in 46.03.
West Noble’s Drew Yates took first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.33).
Westview dominated the distance events, with Noah Bontrager winning the 1,600 (4:32.17) and the 3,200 (10:19.72). The Warriors also won the 4x800-meter relay with their squad of Lyndon Miller, Bentley Ryall, Bontrager and Adrian Miller (8:25.08).
Prairie Heights had a couple of solid performances from Hank Glasgo, who was third in the 1,600 (4:38.87) and runner-up in the 3,200 (10:29.43).
The Panthers also got a third-place showing from Logan Melson in the 300-meter hurdles (44.40) and a fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.92). Jaden Daniels was fourth in the high jump (5-2).
Wabash Invitational
In Wabash Friday, Lakewood Park Christian was seventh in both meets, scoring 42 points in the girls’ meet and 35 points in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Panther senior Kaylee Rowlader won the 100 hurdles and broke her own school record in the process at 17 seconds.
Sophomore Sophia Haslett set new school records in the 800 and 1,600. She was second in the 800 at 2:35.18 and fourth in the 1,600 at 5:41.24.
Grace Kamleiter was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 54.51 seconds and fifth in the long jump at 13 feet.
The LPC boys were led by two third-place finishes, Jackson VanVelde in the 1,600 in 4:56.80 and Titus Shively in 110 hurdles in 16.65 seconds.
Shively was also fourth in the 300 hurdles in 47.67. Freshman Jemar Kibe was sixth in that event in 48.58 seconds.
VandeVelde was also fifth in the 3,200 in 11:01.42. Freshman Avery MacFarlane was sixth in the 400 in 55.98 seconds.
New Haven Relays
At New Haven High Friday, the Garrett girls were eighth with 37 points and the Railroader boys finished 11th with 26 points.
The Garrett girls were led by Lexi Gordon’s victory in the high jump at 5 feet.
Kinleigh Smith was third in both hurdles races, finishing the 100 highs in 17.28 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 51.20 seconds.
The Railroaders were also fourth in the 4-by-100 relay in 53.50 seconds with the team of Katelynn Joseph, Brooklyn Jacobs, Gordon and Kaydance Baker.
For Garrett’s boys, Arturo Zeccina was third in the 400 in 52 seconds and seventh in the 200 in 24 seconds.
Graydon Clingan was fourth in the discus with a throw of 131-2. Railroader teammates Jarmo Henschel and Nate Wells were in a three-way tie for fourth in the high jump at 5-4.
Garrett was fifth in the 4-by-800 relay in 8:56.60 with the team of Luke Coffman, Nathan Presswood, Gavin Weller and Aiden Boltz.
South Adams Invitational
In Berne on Friday, Fremont was seventh in the girls’ meet with 34 points and eighth in the boys’ meet with 16.5.
In the girls’ meet, Eagle sophomores Addy Parr and Claire Foulk went 1-2 in the high jump. They both cleared the bar at 4-10. Parr got credited for the win.
Parr was also fourth in both hurdles races, finished the 100 in 18.02 seconds and the 300 in 52.80 seconds.
Paige Baker was fourth in the 400 in 1:07.56.
In the boys’ meet, Fremont was second in the 4-by-100 relay in 45.34 seconds with the team of Brenden Collins, Damon Teachout, Braiden Gaskill and Anthony Hart.
Gaskill was also fourth in the long jump at 18-5.25, tied for fifth in the high jump at 5-6 and sixth in the 100 dash in 11.77 seconds.
