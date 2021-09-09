Girls Prep Golf Fremont completes perfect regular season
ANGOLA — Fremont finished the regular season 14-0 in match play with a 190-211 win over Wawasee at Lake James Thursday.
Senior Katie Baker was medalist with a 42 to lead the Eagles.
Fremont also had a 45 from Kenadee Porath, 50 from Khloe Glendening, 53 from Pressley Scott and 54 from Janessa Ritter.
The Eagles had two junior varsity girls. Raigan Rhodes shot 54 and Autumn Emerick had 57.
West Noble wins regular season finale
NORTH MANCHESTER — West Noble ended its regular season with a 216-222 victory over Whitko on the back nine at Sycamore Golf Course.
Mackensy Mabie was medalist with 45 to lead the Chargers (10-7).
West Noble also had Madelynn Bottles with 52, Tori Hamman with 59, Aubrey Weigold with 60 and Abigail Hawn with 62.
Westview beats ’Busco
CHURUBUSCO — The Warriors earned a 212-222 win over Churubusco at Eel River Thursday.
Hope Haarer was the individual medalist with 43 for Westview.
DeKalb falls to Carroll
FORT WAYNE — The Barons lost 176-198 to the Chargers Thursday at Autumn Ridge.
Lillie Cone finished second with a 41.
Boys Prep Tennis Westview tops Fremont in NECC showdown
EMMA — State-ranked Westview defeated Fremont 5-0 in the matchup of the two top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference on the Warriors’ senior night Thursday.
The Warriors won every match in straight sets to stay undefeated overall. Seniors Brenna Beachy, Elijah Hostetler, Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz were honored. The Eagles are 13-3, 4-1 NECC.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 8-3.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Ethan Bock 6-0, 6-1. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Nick Miller 6-1, 6-4. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Brody Foulk 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (WV) def. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy 6-1, 6-3. 2. Kaylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Alex Chilenski-Connor Trobaugh 6-0, 6-4.
Knights down Leo
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Leo 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual on Thursday.
Nolan Ogle at No. 2 singles, Carver Miller at No. 3 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Brycen Ortiz won in straight sets for the Knights (6-2, 2-0 NE8).
The Knights won the junior varsity dual 6-3.
East Noble 4, Leo 1
Singles: Aaron Brandenberger (Leo) def. Vittorio Bona 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Andrew Roth 6-2, 6-0. 3. Carver Miller (EN) def. Isaac Copeland 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Lucas Hoekema-Mikey Rojelle 6-1, 7-5. 2. Grant Schermerhorn-Kanon Combs (EN) def. Eli Delagrange-Aiden Mott 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Chargers best Hornets
ANGOLA — West Noble beat Angola 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday. The Hornets won the junior varsity dual 5-0.
In Fort Wayne on Wednesday, the Hornets lost to Bishop Dwenger 3-2. AHS won both of its doubles matches with Marcus Miller and Connor Libey at No. 1 and Harrison Bruick and Quinn Aldred at No. 2.
Thursday’s results
West Noble 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Chris Miller (WN) def. Jacob Pontorno 6-1, 6-1. 2. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Aiden Koch 6-4, 6-1. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Brady Warren 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Marcus Miller-Connor Libey 6-3, 6-4. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wesley Shaw (WN) def. Harrison Bruick-Quinn Aldred 7-5, 6-1.
Prairie Heights wins over Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — The Panthers won at all three singles positions to defeat Blackhawk Christian 3-2 at Kreager Park Thursday.
Prairie Heights 3,
Blackhawk Christian 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Harrison Allen (BC) 6-3, 6-2. 2. Breyton Ambler (PH) def. Luke Mansfield (BC) 6-1, 6-0. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Sam Donnelly (BC) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Gage Sefton-Will Guthrie (BC) def. Kaleb Lounsbury-Hayden Culler (PH) 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kellen Pickett-Bryce Sefton (BC) def. Matt Levitz-Maverick Deveau (PH) 6-1, 6-4.
Falcons sweep Lakers
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost 5-0 to Fairfield on Thursday. The Falcons earned two-set wins at all five positions.
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Wyatt Priestley (L) 6-4, 6-2. 2. Cooper Lecount (F) def. Dominic Lawrence (L) 6-0, 6-0. 3. Mick Moore (F) def. Colton Fleeman (L) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Noah Hostetler-Brandon Kauffman (F) def. Isaac Larimer-Brayden Miles (L) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Luke Holsopple-Collin Troyer(F) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder (L) 6-4, 6-2.
Prep Boys Soccer West Noble rallies past Bethany Christian
LIGONIER — The Chargers fell behind early to the Bruins but scored two goals in the second half to win 2-1 Thursday.
Brian Diaz scored near the midway point of the second half to tie the game. Julio Macias assisted on the goal. Macias helped score the next Charger goal. He found Henry Torres, who buried the game-winning goal with less than three minutes left.
In other area matches, Angola lost 9-0 to Huntington North, Westview beat Prairie Heights 9-0, and Lakeland lost 1-0 to Wawasee.
Girls Soccer
West Noble defeats ECA
ELKHART — The Chargers scored all three of their goals in the second half to defeated the Eagles 3-2 Thursday.
Sherlyn Torres scored all three goals for West Noble.
Jalynn Baker finished with 18 saves in goal.
In other area matches, Westview and Northridge tied 2-2.
