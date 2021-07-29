Olympic Rugby Schroeder, U.S. men finish sixth
TOKYO — The United States men’s rugby sevens team finished sixth in the Tokyo Summer Olympics. It defeated Canada 21-14 in a consolation match on Wednesday morning, then lost to South Africa 28-7 in the fifth-place match on Wednesday afternoon.
Forward Joe Schroeder, a 2016 Trine University graduate, started in both matches for the U.S. men on Wednesday.
High Schools All-Sport passes return at PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights athletic department announced last week that All-Sport passes will be returning for the upcoming 2021-22 athletic seasons.
Passes will be on sale by copy-pasting this online link, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bQhmEHz_gCW16okdPCEJslB_rko303ET/view.
Printed copies of the All-Sport pass order forms at the offices of Prairie Heights High School, Prairie Heights Middle School and Prairie Heights Elementary School and at the Prairie Heights Community Schools corporation office.
At Prairie Heights High, see athletic secretary Linda Kuhn to complete a form, pay and receive your passes from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The physical passes were not sold in 2020-21, so PH will be using the old 2020-21 passes for the 2021-22 school year.
Senior Gold cards will be valid for entry.
All-Sport passes and Gold cards are only valid for regular season home games.
This will all be subject to change based on COVID-19 protocol alterations throughout the year.
College Hockey 16 from Trine men’s team tabbed All-American Scholars
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Sixteen Trine University men’s hockey players were recently named 2020-21 Krampade All-American Scholars by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Thunder senior forward Corey Robertson received the honor for his fourth straight season. Seniors Blake Robertson, Aaron Brickman and Ben Lau received the honor for the third time in their collegiate careers.
Senior Max DiCicco and sophomore Brett Tierney were tabbed All American Scholar for the second time.
Trine also had 10 first-time honorees: junior Hunter Payment, sophomores Justin Meers and Brendan Prappas; and freshmen Jacob Berg, Beau Binnie, Jared Bowman, Shane Brancato, Thaddeus Marcola, Elias Sandholm and Bryan Vandelinder.
To qualify as a Krampade All-American Scholar, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.6 grade point average for each semester, regardless of whether the school’s hockey team able to play in the 2020-21 season or not.
“We made a decision to include all hockey players who met the academic standard, whether their team was allowed to play or not,” AHCA executive director Joe Bertagna said. “Those who were denied a chance to compete have already been disadvantaged and we did not want to add to their situation.”
