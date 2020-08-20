Girls Cross Country Bennett first in DeKalb 4K Invite
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett finished first in 15:34 in the DeKalb Invitational Tuesday.
Bennett was followed by Riley Winebrenner (sixth, 16:24) and Abby DeTray (seventh, 16:29). No team scores were kept for the event, used by most teams as an early-season conditioner.
Gracynn Hinkley was fourth in 16:13 to lead Angola.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong placed 10th in 16:52 to pace the Railroaders.
Other Baron finishers were Penelope Swift (15th, 17:35) and Olivia Woodcox (37th, 18:57). Garrett’s other finishers were Madalyn Malcolm (18th, 17:48), Aida Haynes (27th, 18:22), Samantha Liechty (41st, 19:08), Makenna Malcolm (44th, 19:24), Chloe Rayle (68th, 21:32), Brooklyn Jacobs (70th, 21:35), Trinity Burns (88th, 24:38) and Zoa Fitzcharles (91st, 26:01).
Angola’s other finishers were Riley Pepple (30th, 18:25), Ava Budak (36th, 18:55), Holly Schneider (40th, 19:07), Isabella Budak (55th, 20:10), Jane Hayes (62nd, 20:51), Hope Rago (78th, 22:13), Maggie O’Beirne (81st, 22:42) and Sienna Fee (89th, 24:47).
Chloe Buss (31st, 18:32) led Eastside. Kennedy Helbert (75th, 21:53) also ran for the Blazers.
Jasmine Scheik (50th, 19:58) led Hamilton, and was followed by Chloe Prosser (69th, 21:15) and Meghyn McMullen (90th, 25:35).
Keylee Freeman paced Lakeland (48th, 19:58). Other Laker finishers were Tara Wilkinson (58th, 20:34), Abbie McNamara (69th, 21:34), Jama Sines (77th, 22:00) and Alisha Helmuth (92nd, 26:11).
Boys Cross Country Steury winner in 4K invitational
WATERLOO — Izaiah Steury of Angola won the DeKalb 4K Invitational Tuesday.
Steury finished in 12:34. Tanner McMain of Garrett was third in 13:17. And Konner Lower of Eastside was seventh in 13:36.
No team scores were kept in the event, used as an early-season conditioner by many teams.
Braeden McIntire was the top finisher for the host Barons (12th, 13:49) and was followed by Matthias Hefty (17th, 14:08) and Carter VanGessel (19th, 14:15).
Angola’s other finishers were Alex Kincannon (15th, 14:02), Sam Yarnell (18th, 14:14), Oliver Koch (24th, 14:19), Landon Herbert (28th, 14:35), Alex Burney (29th, 14:35), Gavin Hinkley (37th, 15:09) and Korey Baker (69th, 17:29).
Garrett’s other finishers included Luke Coffman (20th, 14:17), Gavin Weller (33rd, 14:54), Landon Davis (36th, 15:07), Tyler Gater (45th, 15:26), Seth Montoya (49th, 15:39), Keegan Angel (76th, 18:23), Titus Peck (80th, 19:08) and Reece Clingan (88th, 20:59).
The rest of DeKalb’s finishers were Will Haupert (21st, 14:18), Landon Knowles (26th, 14:29), Travers Mason (27th, 14:32), Timothy O’Keefe (35th, 15:07), Jaren McIntire (43rd, 15:23), Elijah Knepper (50th, 15:40), Brayon Meyer (72nd, 17:48), Gavin Richardson (84th, 20:14) and Alex Stuckey (85th, 20:15).
Kenny Scheik led Hamilton (61st, 16:46) and was followed by Cayden Prosser (89th, 21:31).
Ezekiel Wachtman was Lakeland’s top finisher (32nd, 14:52). He was followed by Zachary Chambless (38th, 15:10), Konner Palmer (39th, 15:13), Christian Troyer (51st, 15:52) and Caden Hostetler (60th, 16:45).
Volleyball
Barons outlast Lakers in opener
LAGRANGE — DeKalb defeated Lakeland in a long five-game match to open the season Tuesday. Scores were 26-24, 14-25, 25-19, 7-25, 17-15.
Christina Yarian had nine kills and a block for the Barons, and Hope Moring had six kills, 15 assists and nine digs. Paige Snider had eight kills and 13 digs.
Autumn Straw had five kills, and Addison Freed and Brenna Spangler had four each. Spangler also had three aces and two blocks. Lillie Cserep had 11 assists and eight digs. Kaila Barkhaus had 12 digs and five assists. Paige Pettis had 10 digs.
Lakeland won the junior varsity match in three games, 25-7, 24-25, 15-11.
Paige Langschwager had four kills and four aces for the Barons. Brooklyn Barkhaus had three kills and two aces. Amarra Nester had six assists, and Kennlee Dick had five assists and two aces. Ashley Robinett and Hannah Perry both added two kills.
Lakewood Park downs Cougars
ALBION — The Panthers swept the Cougars 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Lakewood won 25-19, 28-26, 25-17.
The Cougars were led by Lydia Andrews with seven kills, followed by Lauren Marks with six.
Amber Spencer lead Central Noble in digs with 15. She was followed by Andrews with 11 and Macy Coney at nine. Jenica Berkes led the team with 15 assists.
Railroaders sweep Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett traveled to Prairie Heights on Tuesday and came home with a 3-0 victory.
The scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-22.
Emma Hirchak led Garrett with 12 kills, Morgan Ostrowski had a team-high nine blocks and Logan Smith led the team with six aces.
Boys Soccer West Noble falls to Carroll
LIGONIER — West Noble lost 2-1 in its season opener to Class 3A No. 8 Carroll on Tuesday night. Henry Torres scored the lone goal for West Noble.
Carroll won the JV match 5-1.
Girls Soccer Barons blank Bruins in opener
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb began the season with a 2-0 victory at Northrop Tuesday.
Hope Lewis and Jaylin Carroll scored in the first half for the Barons. Riley Exford had the only assist.
Sydney Mansfield recorded the shutout in net.
Girls Golf Vikings defeat Knights
HUNTINGTON — East Noble lost to Huntington North on Tuesday night 197-205 at Norwood Golf Course.
Carly Turner led the Knights with a score of 45, followed by Kayla Desper at 51 and Jasmine Freeman with a 52.
