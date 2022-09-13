HOWE — Fremont’s girls golf team clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship by defeating Garrett 189-231 Tuesday at Cedar Lake.
Prairie Heights was also in the match and was third with 257.
The Eagles completed their third straight undefeated season in NECC regular season play.
Fremont senior Kenadee Porath was medalist with 38.
The Eagles also had 48 from Khloe Glendening, 51 from Presley Scott, 52 from Emery Laughlin and 56 from Reagan Rhodes.
Senior Cybele Middleton shot a career-low nine-hole score of 55 to lead PH.
Heights also had Oriyanna Grossman with 66, Abby Teller with 67, Emily Anders with 69 and Lilyana Johnson with 72.
The Railroaders will end their regular season today with a home match at Garrett Country Club against Adams Central and Woodlan.
The Panthers and Fremont finished their regular seasons on Tuesday and will head to sectional tournaments. PH will play in the East Noble Sectional Friday at Cobblestone, and the Eagles will play in the Angola Sectional Saturday at Zollner.
Postponements
A couple of boys tennis duals were postponed on Tuesday due to rain.
East Noble will make up its home dual with Columbia City today at 5 p.m. So today’s scheduled dual at Warsaw was canceled and will not be made up.
West Noble’s home dual with Fairfield will be made up this coming Tuesday.
