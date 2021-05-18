GARRETT — How do you respond when the opponent scores first?
The visiting Prairie Heights Panthers picked up a first-inning run over Garrett Tuesday. The Railroaders answered with two in their half of the first, and picked up two insurance runs in the fifth for a 4-1 Northeast Corner Conference win.
Garrett pitcher Graham Kelham held the Panthers to five hits, walking three while striking out 11 in just over five innings of work. Luke Holcomb allowed just one hit and no walks in relief.
The Panthers got on the board as Samuel Levitz led off with a walk.
After teammate Seth Troyer was called out for interference, Hunter Allen singled. With two gone, Levitz took third on a wild pitch and later scored on a passed ball.
Trey Richards drew a one-out walk in the Garrett half of the first, and scored on Kelham’s double. Gage Smith followed with a single, and Kelham came around to score on a Panther error.
That’s where it stayed until the Railroader fifth.
Brayden Fisher, back in the lineup after taking a pitch to the face in Saturday’s Garrett Invitational, picked up a one-out single. A two-base error enabled him to take third. Blake Ratcliffe brought him home with a single.
Kelham was hit by a pitch, and Ratcliffe scored on Smith’s two-out single.
Prairie Heights had runners at the corners with just one out in the fifth, but couldn’t score.
Phillip Sheets singled, Jacob Graber laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Levitz singled.
Kelham got out of the jam by enticing an infield pop up and striking out the next batter.
The Panthers threatened again in the sixth.
Chase Bachelor reached on an error. After Kelham fanned the next batter, Luke Severe walked.
Holcomb took over on the mound and retired the first two batters he faced to preserve the lead.
Prairie Heights got a two-out single from Troyer in the seventh, but Holcomb slammed the door.
Allen pitched a complete game for the Panthers, striking out four while allowing eight hits. Smith had two of Garrett's eight hits.
