Youth Basketball DeKalb County Basketball League gets underway
WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Basketball League got started this past weekend.
Grades 1-2
Auburn Dental Associates 30, ProActive Spine & Joint 8
Auburn Dental Associates — Quinn Schmidt 20, Keller Haiflich 10, Maddux Schache 6, Landry Schache 2.
Holbrook Lawnscape 24, Feller & Clark Funeral Home 4
Oliver Holbrook 10, Lucas Sarll 10, Mack Stirlen 4, Andrew Jennings 4.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home 6, SDI 2
Andrew Jennings 4, Gary Miller 2, Josiah Fox 2.
Grade 3
Golden Rule Properties 38, Dr. Hayes Orthodontics 18
Owen Seigel 18, Gage Culbertson 18, Henry Post 12, Brooks Crabtree 4, Isaac Hefty 2, Mason Riccius 2.
Metal Technologies 30, DeKalb Chiropractic Center 6
Gus Carey 12, Aiden Sullinger 10, Luke Koons 6, Max Shaffer 4, Jason Leshore 2, Trennan McDaniel 2.
Grades 4-5
Big Red Sports 35, Jimelle Flooring 18
Ayden O’Neal 16, Gage Pyck 15, Elec Kimball 7, Joshua Scherer 7, Braxton McCormick 2, Brayden Felke 2, Jacob Lyons 2, Johnathan Lyons 2.
Big Red Sports 30, Scheumann Dental Associates 23
Ayden O’Neal 14, Gage Pyck 12, Maddux Brockhouse 9, Elijah Warstler 8, Corbin Smith 4, Braxton McCormick 2, Brayden Felke 2, Tanner Pomeroy 2.
SDI 18, Oak Partners 15
Henry Sullivan 10, Matthew Scheumann 8, Liam Schlatter 4, Bryson Scott 4, Lucas Shaffer 3, Liam Stuller 2, Ethan Wolfe 2.
