Prep Boys Tennis
Bender, Miller fall in sectional semifinals
DUNLAP — East Noble doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller lost in the Concord Individuals Sectional semifinals on Thursday.
The duo was matched up against Northridge’s Collin Seegart and Evan Nay.
The Raider pair won the match 6-1, 6-3.
Bender finished with an individual record of 18-4 while Miller ended up going 21-4.
Prep Girls Soccer EN falls in sectional semifinal
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s season ended with a 5-0 loss to Carroll in a semifinal match of the Class 3A East Noble Sectional Thursday night.
Five different Chargers scored goals, including sophomores Josslyn Goss, Collette Rekeweg and Leila Mojtahedi. Ella Theard had two assists. Carroll is 8-4-5.
The Knights ended their season at 4-10.
Prep Volleyball Milestones reached in Garrett victory
ALBION — Taylor Gerke made the 2,000th assist of her high school career and Morgan Ostrowski put down her 1,000th career kill to help Garrett beat Central Noble 25-12, 25-11, 25-16 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Ostrowski had 20 kills, seven digs, three block assists, two solo blocks, two aces and an assist for the Railroaders (19-8, 7-3 NECC). Gerke had 30 assists, six digs, three block assists, three kills and an ace.
Kyana Martinez had four aces and Kelsey Bergman had four block assists for Garrett.
Aaron makes 1,000th kill in PH win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Senior Kalli Aaron picked up her 1,000th career kill to help Prairie Heights sweep West Noble 25-9, 25-15, 25-18 in Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday.
Aaron had 19 kills on senior night for the Panthers (20-6, 8-2 NECC). Senior Hunter Kleeberg had 34 assists and two aces. Senior Shyanne Duncan had 13 digs and four blocks.
Korte records 1,000th assist in LPC win
AUBURN — Junior Lauren Korte made her 1,000th assist in her high school career to help Lakewood Park win over Lakeland Thursday. The scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-10.
Korte had 34 assists and four aces for the Panthers (19-7).
Haley Kruse had 21 kills, nine digs, five aces and a block assist for Lakewood Park. Ashley Zak had seven kills. Megan Knox and Sophie Burris each had seven digs.
The Lakers won the junior varsity match 25-10, 25-14 to end their season at 19-11.
Hornets fall to Carroll
ANGOLA — Angola lost the Spike Out for Cancer match to Carroll 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 on Thursday night.
Kaley Matney had 11 kills, six digs, three aces and a solo block for the Chargers (20-9). Brenna Ginder had 21 digs and Olivia Gisslen had 19 assists and four aces.
Morgan Gaerte had 16 kills, nine digs, three aces, two solo blocks and one block assist for the Hornets (18-7). Ava Harris had 18 assists and five digs and Brea Harris had 12 kills and three solo blocks.
Knights lose at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble lost to New Haven 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
Trystan Casey had 19 assists and Aariyana Trimm had 14 digs for the Bulldogs (11-18, 2-5 NE8). Katerina Koepke had eight kills and three blocks.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco lost at Fairfield 25-16, 25-22, 25-16.
Warriors fall at ECA
ELKHART — Westview lost to Elkhart Christian Academy on Monday. The scores were 25-8, 23-25, 25-15, 25-9.
Alexys Antal had 18 digs and two aces for the Warriors. Kylie Yoder had 12 assists and eight digs. Bri Caldwell had 11 kills.
M.S. Volleyball
Angola tops CN eighth-graders
ALBION — Angola’s eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Central Noble 25-21, 25-17 on Wednesday. The Cougars finished their regular season at 14-3, 10-1 in the Junior Northeast Corner Conference.
DMS 7th grade advancesWATERLOO — DeKalb defeated East Noble in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference tournament Thursday 25-21, 25-24.
Aubrey Stuller and Taya Stahly served 10 points each, and Grace Pfister, Ella Nixon and Lilly Jackson all served six. Jazmynn Stokes had six passes and Elle Armstrong had five. Deanna Waldron had three and Kai Nagel had two.
Stahly led in attack with seven, Stuller had six and Pfister had four.
The Barons defeated Leo 25-11, 25-14 Monday. Lilly Jackson had 19 serves, Stahly had 12 and Stuller had nine. Armstrong, Nixon and Addison Reed were the top passers.
DeKalb 8th grade falls
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost in two games to East Noble Thursday in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference tournament.
Monday, the Barons defeated Leo 25-19, 26-25, 15-7. Autumn Kliner and Lilli Van Gessel both served six points with three aces. Vanessa Chorpenning, Korah Benson and Belle Wimer had three points each.
Kylie McCann had five kills, Wimer had four and Van Gessel had three. Macie Hall had five assists.
Middle School Cross Country
DMS teams take second, third
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb Middle School’s boys were second and the girls were third in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference meet at Huntington Wednesday.
Corbin Smith was the conference champion for DeKalb, with Brady Vince fifth and Nolan Sonnenberg eighth. Caden Rice was 25th and Alex Stahl 26th.
Baylee Tysen was sixth and Eliana Shaffer was ninth to lead the Baron girls. Other finishers for DeKalb included Claire Woodcox 12th, Sydney Helbert 15th and Kyla LaRue 29th.
The DeKalb boys placed 24th among large schools in the middle school state meet at Terre Haute Oct. 2. Brady Vince was 134th and Nolan Sonnenberg 136th to lead the Barons. Caden Rice was 178th, Alex Stahl 202nd and Jayden Harris 207th.
The Baron girls were 15th in the state meet led by runner-up Sarah Maple, who earned all-state recognition with a school record time of 10:45. Other DeKalb finishers included Reese Schmidt 60th, Baylee Tysen 83rd, Sydney Helbert 162nd and Claire Woodcox 186th.
DeKalb’s boys also ran to ninth in the Carrol Invitational Oct. 2. Corbin Smith was seventh to lead the Barons, with Wyatt Knepper 38th, Tegan McIntire 53rd, Griffin Elkins 73rd and Korbyn McKean 75th. The Baron JVs were 11th with Henry Sullivan 63rd, Bailey Adame 120th, Hayden LaRowe 124th, Asher Webb 147th and Jaxon Fleming 148th.
The DeKalb girls were 13th at Carroll, led by Kyla LaRue in 71st. Other Baron finishers were Annie Schweitzer 76th, Glenda Perez 78th, Laken Mosier 80th and Payton Patino 84th. Baron JV finishers included Claire Haber 96th, Ella Hager 97th and Raegan Diehl 118th.
DeKalb’s boys defeated Leo, Crestview and New Haven Sept. 29. The Barons scored 31 to 34 for Leo, 58 for Crestview and 120 for New Haven. Smith and Vince finished 1-2 for the Barons, Sonnenberg was seventh, Rice was eighth and McIntire was 13th.
Leo won the four-way girls meet Sept. 29 with 24 points. Crestivew had 50, DeKalb had 67 and New Haven had 112. Tysen was sixth and Shaffer was ninth to lead the Barons. Woodcox was 12th, Helbert was 15th and LaRue was 29th.
