KENDALLVILLE — East Noble hung around with a talented Snider team for much of Friday’s Class 4A boys basketball sectional semifinal game.
The Panthers score points in bunches, however, and didn’t need much time to keep pushing the Knights.
Snider’s quickness and three-point assault proved too much for the Knights in a 69-54 defeat to the Panthers.
Snider (13-10) will meet Carroll (17-6) in tonight’s championship game at 7 p.m. The Chargers ousted North Side 75-70 in Friday’s first contest.
The game featured both teams doing a lot of what they like to do. The Knights like to get the ball low to 6-foot-9 Chris Hood, who scored their first 10 points on the way to game highs of 27 points and 15 rebounds.
The Panthers fired at will from behind the arc, hitting 15-of-38 (39%). Jade Moore and Karson Jenkins both hit five threes, and scored 21 and 19, respectively.
Elijah Brown added 14 points, including back-to-back dunks off an alley-oop pass and a steal as Snider went up 17 in the fourth quarter.
East Noble was a different team than the one that opened the season with a 66-46 loss against the Panthers Dec. 1, but coach Ryan Eakins had the same feeling of pride about his squad.
“We had just suffered a season-ending injury and another guy didn’t want to be part of the team,” Eakins said. “I’ve never been as proud of a group as I was that night. I can use that statement again tonight.
“This group has been incredibly coachable all year. We never felt we got where we wanted to be in the toughness category and competitiveness category until this last week. The last week we played really tough and really hard.”
The Knights made a 9-0 run in the second quarter, featuring a three from Keegan Foster, two buckets cutting to the basket by Max Bender, and a basket by Hood, that put them up 28-26.
The Panthers responded with a 13-2 burst over the last four minutes of the half, which included two threes from Moore, and led 39-30 at the break.
East Noble stayed within six late in the third, with two Avery Kline free throws making it 47-41 with 1:14 on the clock.
Again Snider answered with a 12-2 run, as the Knights went without a basket in the first three minutes of the fourth. The Panthers stayed in control, but things never got out of hand.
“We could have let their run turn into something more and we battled right back,” Eakins said.
Eakins was pleased with the play of Hood and Braeden Ball, who hit three threes for nine points and made 10 assists, most of them tossing the ball over the Panthers’ heads to Hood.
“Chris Hood was a man in the lane tonight,” Eakins said. “Braeden Ball, our only senior, came off the JV bench at the start of last year. Now he’s going to turn into an all-conference player. It was just old-fashioned hard work.
“I hope our guys are encouraged to see what this team could be, but that ‘could be’ will mean a lot of off-season hard work.”
