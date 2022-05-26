WATERLOO — DeKalb used the same formula against East Noble in the Class 4A baseball sectional opener Wednesday.
Find a way to get something — anything — against power pitcher and IU recruit Brayden Risedorph, and use pitching and defense to make it enough.
Donnie Wiley provided the offense with rocket to left-center for a two-run homer in the fourth, and Elijah Ehmke tossed a five-hit shutout as the Barons prevailed 2-0.
DeKalb (14-10) advanced to Friday’s second semifinal vs. Carroll. Snider and Northrop open the action at 6 p.m.
Ehmke struck out five and walked three in pitching DeKalb’s first shutout of the season. Risedorph allowed just three hits and fanned 13, but took a hard-luck loss for the second time this season against the Barons.
Risedorph allowed only two hits and fanned 10 against the Barons April 28, but DeKalb scratched out two runs early in a 3-1 win, also behind Ehmke.
“We came away with the win. The job’s not finished, but this is exciting,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said.
“Every pitch, every at-bat, the intensity, whether it’s a tie game, we’re down or we’re up, we’re in it. I’m getting chills out here hearing everyone raise a ruckus. At the end of the day, it’s a team game. Everyone knows their role and we got the job done.”
Risedorph had three of EN’s hits. Carver Miller and Risedorph singled back-to-back with one out in the third, but DeKalb turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.
Wiley also made two big plays on foul pop-ups at first base, making a basket catch of one just before stepping into the East Noble dugout in the first inning, and reaching over the fence to pull one back in the sixth.
Catcher Alex Leslie fought the gusting winds to grab another up against the backstop which ended the second.
The Knights (10-13) had two runners on in the second and third, and their leadoff hitter reach base in the fifth and sixth, but couldn’t score.
“That’s been the way the season’s gone for us,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said. “We hit it hard at times, just right at them, none more so than Trace (Holliday) in the last inning. Lines it to the left fielder (Will Seigel) and he’s hugging the line and it was right at him.”
The Barons were hitless for the first 3 1/3 innings before Alex Leslie lined a single to right. Then came Wiley’s no-doubter, which capped the scoring.
DeKalb had runners at second and third with two outs on a walk to Dayton Wright and single by Tegan Irk, but Risedorph enticed a ground ball to end the inning. He retired the last seven Barons in order.
“(Risedorph has) been doing that all year for us,” Desmonds said. “We just haven’t gotten him the run support we would have liked. His record shows that but that’s no indication of how well he’s pitched for us.”
DeKalb hadn’t played for eight days, and had dropped its last four. No one was thinking about that after Wednesday’s win.
“We talked about it all week. At sectional time everyone’s 0-0,” Bice said. “The name of the game is getting on base and getting people in. Al getting on base, that was huge, and Donnie had a great game — two great catches and the home run to top it off.
“That doesn’t take anything away from Eli. He kept them off balance and he did his job. We played defense behind him.”
The Knights progressed steadily after a slow start. They were 2-7 after their first loss to DeKalb.
“I told them I’m proud of each and every one of them for battling,” Desmonds said. “The way the season started it could have gone a lot different. We were competitive and in every game at the end.”
