Prep Baseball Garrett wins over Chargers
GARRETT — Garrett beat West Noble 6-1 in a consolation game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday.
Luke Holcomb and Grant Byers combined on the four-hitter for the Railroaders. Holcomb started and got the win, allowing one earned run and four hits, striking out five and walking nobody. Byers pitched three scoreless, hitless innings to get the save, walking one and striking out seven.
Peyton Simmons had two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored for Garrett (6-6). Elijah Chapman and Aiden Orth drove in two runs each.
Brady Shields drove in Elijah Bacon in the fourth inning for the Chargers’ lone run. Bacon hit a double. West Noble is 3-9.
Prairie Heights bests Fremont in NECC consolation
FREMONT — Freshman Austin White threw a complete game four-hitter and classmate Elijah Zolman had three hits to lead Prairie Heights to a 4-1 victory over Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game at Probst Park Thursday.
White struck out nine Eagles and blanked Fremont (4-7) after the first inning. He also had two hits and drew a walk with the bat.
Kamden Leedy had two hits and two runs batted in for Prairie Heights (4-8). Brady Baas had a walk and an RBI.
Churubusco downs Hamilton
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Hamilton 11-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game on Thursday.
Brant Skinner pitched a one-hit shutout with a walk and 10 strikeouts for the Eagles. He also singled, doubled and scored two runs on offense.
Keaton Blessing had two hits, a walk and three runs batted in for Churubusco. Croix Haberstock and Ethan Hartsock each had two RBIs and a run scored.
Lakewood Park Panthers blank Harlan Christian
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Harlan Christian 9-0 on Thursday.
Mason Jolloff and Ethan Young combined for a four-hit shutout. Jolloff pitched the first five innings to get the win, allowing four hits and three walks, hitting two batters and striking out four. The freshman Young pitched two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts.
Young also had two hits, a sacrifice, a walk, two runs scored and a run batted in.
Kayden Kirtley and Connor Mohre each had two hits for LPC. Kirtley singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run. Mohre had an RBI. Gabe Dager added two runs.
Boys Prep Golf Knights win at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble defeated New Haven 151-215 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
Joey Sorrell was medalist with a 36 to lead the Knights (3-0 NE8).
Ronan Fisher fired a 37 for East Noble. Caden Anderson and Ryan Norden both shot 39s, and Nathan Bowker had 42.
Warriors earn two NECC wins
AUBURN — Westview shot 170 at Bridgewater Thursday to defeat Eastside and Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Silas Haarer was medalist with a 36 to lead the Warriors, and Wade Springer added a 38.
The Blazers shot 194 and the Eagles had 256. Reece Meyers led Eastside with a 43. Luke Price paced the Eagles with 61.
Westview 170, Eastside 194,
Churubusco 256
Westview: Silas Haarer 36, Wade Springer 38, Brett Springer 48, Bryan Yoder 48, Evan Litwiller 52.
Eastside: Reece Meyers 43, Clayton Minnick 49, Braxtyn Chamberlain 50, Gunnar Czaja 52, Ashton Bendel 58.
Churubusco: Luke Price 61, Jace Snyder 62, Carter Van Houten 63, Reice Buchhop 70.
Angola bests Chargers
SYRACUSE — Angola defeated West Noble 170-193 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday on the back nine at Maxwelton.
Johnny Hersel was medalist with a 40 to lead the Hornets. Luke Schermerhorn and Isaac Mast both had 44s for the Chargers.
Angola 170, West Noble 193
Angola: Johnny Hersel 40, Mason Gruner 42, Gage Hankey 44, Austin Kuster, Ethan Plush 49.
WN: Luke Schermerhorn 44, Isaac Mast 44, Nevin Phares 47, Austin Cripe 58, Blake Ewell 69.
Cougars lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — Central Noble lost to Goshen 180-204 Thursday at Black Squirrel.
Owen Norris led the Cougars with a 47. CN also had Jeremiah Imhof with 49, Landen Vice with 52, Brayden Kirchner with 55 and Blake Weeks with 56.
RedHawk Todd Kauffman was medalist with a 39.
The Cougars won the junior varsity match 205-210. Nick Freeman led Central Noble with a 45 and earned medalist honors.
Charlie Fleshman and Tyler Vandegrift both shot 53s for CN. Huinter Halsey had 54.
Prep Girls Tennis Warriors fall in NECC showdown to Falcons
BENTON — Westview lost to Fairfield 3-2 in a showdown of the top two teams in the Northeast Corner Conference Thursday.
The Warrior wins came from Maddie Stults at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Brown and Ava Clark in comeback fashion in three sets.
Fairfield 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-0, 6-1. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Elyse Yoder 6-2, 6-4. 3. Abby Gall (FF) def. Bailey Kenner 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Amanda McGuire-Elise Schwartz 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Malley Behles-Ella Branneman (FF) def. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Barons edge Knights
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb got past East Noble 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual on Thursday.
All the matches were decided in straight sets. The second sets were especially close in the Baron victories for Sophie Pfister at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Evie Pepple and Katelynne Hartsough.
Kenlee Dick and Maddie Hickman won for DeKalb at No. 1 singles.
The Knights won the junior varsity dual 7-3. Keegan Ball won two singles matches for East Noble. Makenna Strohm and Georgia Bradley won singles matches and won together in doubles for EN.
DeKalb 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Sophie Pfister (D) def. Bree Walmsley 6-0, 6-4. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Lainy Newbauer 6-3, 6-1. 3. Ella Edwards (EN) def. Sydney Shambaugh 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kenlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (D) def. Maria Bona-Brooke Lindsey 6-0, 6-2. 2. Evie Pepple-Katelynne Hartsough (D) def. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake 6-3, 7-5.
Chargers get past PH
LIGONIER — West Noble won 3-2 over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
All the matches were won in straight sets. The Chargers won in both doubles positions with Avery Kruger and Callista Replogle at No. 1 and Ashlyn Seigel and Payton Eash at No. 2. Jaki Macias won for West Noble at No. 3 singles.
The Panthers and the Chargers each won the junior varsity doubles match. Alyssa Burger and Sophie Harris won one of two matches for PH, and Evelyn Christlieb and Lillian Macias prevailed together for West Noble.
West Noble 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Kora Hilbish 6-1, 6-1. 2. Sophia Adamski (PH) def. Isabella Bartlett 7-5, 7-5. 3. Jaki Macias (WN) def. Ashley Emerlander 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Katie Rheinheimer-Bailey DeLancey 6-4, 6-4. 2. Ashlyn Seigel-Payton Eash (WN) def. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle 6-4, 6-4.
Fremont loses; LPC wins
FORT WAYNE — Fremont lost to Snider 3-2 on Thursday. Chloe Hilvers at No. 1 singles and Ayrianne Gaskill at No. 3 singles won in straight sets for the Eagles.
The Panthers won the junior varsity dual 6-1. Brooke Squires won one of her two singles matches for Fremont’s lone point.
In other area action Thursday, Lakewood Park won at Blackford 5-0.
Snider 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Chloe Hilvers (F) def. Jensen Miguel 6-0, 6-1. 2. Emilie Henry (S) def. Delaney Bock 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Claire Birkenbeul 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Lexi Matthias-Hannah Schroeder (S) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry 6-1, 6-1. 2. Tessa Borton-Tatum Miguel (S) def. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe 6-3, 6-2.
Prep Softball Fremont, Garrett win NECC tourney consolation games
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Westview 14-4 in five innings of a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game Thursday that also counted as a regular season conference game at Vistula Park.
Lexi Stevens was 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a double, two stolen bases, three runs scored and four runs batted in for the Eagles (6-4, 1-3 NECC). Sammy Myers was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored. Addy Parr was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Khloe Glendening pitched a complete game win for Fremont, allowing four earned runs and seven hits.
Hope Bortner and Myra Miller had two hits each for the Warriors (2-6, 1-4). Bortner scored a run and Miller drove in a run.
In other NECC consolation action Thursday, Garrett won at Hamilton 18-2 in five innings.
Churubusco outslugs WN
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco outscored West Noble 16-12 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game Thursday at Churubusco Community Park.
The Eagles scored 15 runs in the first three innings. The Chargers scored five times in the fourth inning to make it a 15-10 game, but the Eagles kept the visitors away.
Grace Lawson and Madison Hosted were both 3-for-4 for Churubusco. Lawson hit two home runs, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Hosted doubled, scored twice and had six RBIs.
Ashlyn Erwin was 4-for-5 for the Eagles with a triple, and RBI and three runs scored.
Julia Vargas was 4-for-5 for West Noble with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Emily Thompson was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run and two RBIs. Jacelynn McDonald was was 2-for-4 with a walk, a homer, three runs and two RBIs.
Knights top Bruins in 8
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Northrop 1-0 in eight innings Thursday.
Sadie Helmkamp led off the bottom of the eighth inning for the Knights (9-4) with a double off of Bruin freshman Brilee Day. Helmkamp moved to third on Kylie Anderson’s base hit and scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
East Noble pitching only allowed two hits and struck out 10 in the shutout. The Knights had four hits offensively.
Spartans defeat Barons
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Homestead 10-4 on Thursday.
The Spartans scored eight runs in the final three innings.
The Barons scored all of their runs in the seventh inning. Kayla Leins had a two-run double and Ashley Cox had a two-run single.
Lillie Cserep had two hits and scored a run for DeKalb. She pitched three and two-thirds innings and allowed two unearned runs and three hits.
In other area action Thursday, Lakewood Park lost at home to Norwell 12-0 in five innings.
Prep Boys Volleyball Barons beaten by Cadets
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Concordia in three sets on Thursday.
