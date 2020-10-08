COLUMBIA CITY — The season ended for Garrett’s girls soccer team with a 6-0 semifinal loss to Class 2A second-ranked Bishop Dwenger Thursday evening at the 2A Columbia City Sectional.
The Railroaders were without coach Bob Newman, leading scorer Macy Newman and senior defender Brynn Wilhelm. They are all in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Saints (12-1) possessed the ball in Garrett’s defensive half of the field for about the entire match.
Railroader assistant coach Halee Klopfenstein was proud of the team’s effort. Garrett only had three reserves on its bench.
“The girls gave 110 percent. Their hearts and minds were in it,” Klopfenstein said. “They did the best they could and did everything we asked.”
Senior McKenna Kleinrichert scored twice for Bishop Dwenger. Callie Burns, Emma Farrar, Ava Slater and Isabelle Sherman also scored.
Senior Kandyce Combs made 14 saves in goal for Garrett.
The Saints will play Columbia City in the sectional final on the Eagles’ turf at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Eagles defeated Concordia 2-1 in the second semifinal Thursday night.
