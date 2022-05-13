BENTON — It has been six long years since the Churubusco boys track and field team won the Northeast Corner Conference Championship.
That made the victory celebration all the sweeter when the public address announcer revealed the final team scores, with the Eagles 153-point performance placing them 55 points above the second-place team.
“We came together as a team and we had a mission, a vision, a goal,” Eagles coach Zach Dock said. “Our kids got after it and it’s the guys you never see on the stat line make the biggest difference. Guys like Dylan Strouder and Ethan Hille who are among the best leaders we’ve had here in a long time.”
Churubusco won championships in eight events across every discipline.
Riley Buroff won the 400-meter dash in a meet record time (48.81), 200 (22.37) and high jump (6-3), while Issac Rinker took the title in the pole vault (13-8).
Wyatt Neireiter won the 1600 (4:32.65) and Nick Nondorf won the 300 hurdles in a time of 41.94. Nondorf also finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.46.
Hunter Bianski threw 55 feet, 4 inches to win the shot put and was runner-up in the discus (159-10), while the team of Buroff, Jordan Fleetwood, Strouder, and Neireiter won the 4x400 relay (3:30.20).
“Team concept is the most important thing,” Dock said. “You need to score guys in multiple events. We don’t view track as an individual sport. We’ll real proud of our kids and we’ll own it, celebrate it and then get back to work tomorrow at 8 a.m.”
Despite the Hornets not winning any events, they had several second-place finishes to earn 98 points and second overall for the meet, scoring points in every event but the pole vault.
“Coach Smith and I were talking the other night trying to figure out how many points our guys could get,” Hornets co-coach Mark Cockroft said. “On a good night, we thought we could get 98 points and that’s exactly what we got. Some kids performed a little bit better and some kids were maybe not at the level they wanted to be at this point, but overall we did a really nice job.”
Landon Herbert was runner-up in both the long jump (20-6.25) and 400 (52.10). In high jump, Aidan Weiss was second at 6-2, while in distance, Sam Yarnelle was second in the 1600 (4:38.89) and 3200 (10:06.88).
The 4x400 relay team of Griffin Michael, Kasey Cummings, Weiss, and Herbert were second in their event (3:34.22) and Brandon Villafuerte was runner-up in the shot put (49-5).
“We’re really just proud of how our guys battled tonight,” co-coach Troy Smith said. “They grinded out a lot of second through fifth places and they really showed a lot of mental toughness.”
West Noble was third for the meet with a score of 69, led by Grant Flora winning the 3200 (9:50.47) and Jalen Gonzalez winning the 100 in a time of 11.54 seconds.
“We had a ton of kids that did really well,” Chargers coach Monte Mawhorter said. “Grant hasn’t lost all year and was determined to do well tonight. He won by at least ten seconds. Jalen meanwhile lost to a kid from Fairfield earlier in the year and had also beaten him, so this was kind of the rubber match. I’m just excited about this week and seeing how everything goes at sectionals.”
Lakeland was just behind them in fourth with 65 points, winning championships in three events. Dominic Lawrence won the 110 hurdles (15.02), Owen Troyer won the long jump (20-11.25) and the 4x100 relay team of Troyer, Lawrence, Gonzolo Rubio and Kham Malaivanh won their race in 44.54 seconds. Zeke Wachtman added a runner-up finish in the 800 (2:05.24).
Westview was fifth with 50.50 points, led by their 4x800 relay-winning team of Juraj Hurny, Adrian Miller, Lyndon Miller and Anthony Sanchez (8:31.75) and Lyndon Miller championship in the 800 (2:02.72).
Ethan Brill was second in the pole vault, clearing 13-4 to lead the Central Noble Cougars to a sixth-place overall finish.
For Fremont, Anthony Hart was second in the 200 with a time of 23.04 to help the Eagles finish seventh with 39.
Hank Glasgo was the top performer for Prairie Heights, finishing third in both the 1600 (4:45.15) and 3200 (10:15.02) as the Panthers placed ninth with 29 points.
Garrett’s top finisher was Chandler Minnich, who finished third in the pole vault (13-0). The Railroaders were tenth with 28 points.
Eastside’s Dane Sebert led the Blazers, winning the discus (171-0) and placing fifth in the shot put (46-3.25).
NECC Boys Track & Field Championships
Team Scores
1. Churubusco 153, 2. Angola 98, 3. West Noble 69, 4. Lakeland 65, 5. Westview 50.50, 6. Central Noble 45, 7. Fremont 39, 8. Fairfield 31, 9. Prairie Heights 29, 10. Garrett 28, 11. Eastside 16.50, 12. Hamilton 0.
Event Results
100 — 1. J. Gonzalez (WN) 11.54, 2. Helms (FF) 11.55, 3. G. Cruz (A) 11.58, 4. A. Hart (F) 11.69, 5. L. Schreiber (A) 11.76, 6. Malaivanh (LL) 11.76, 7. E. Pruitt (WN) 12.07, 8. B. Collins (F) 12.08.
200 — 1. R. Buroff (CH) 22.37, 2. A. Hart (F) 23.04, 3. J. Gonzalez (WN) 23.27, 4. J. Daniels (PH) 23.55, 5. C. Elias (CN) 23.56, 6. G. Cruz (A) 23.74, 7. Helms (F) 23.78, 8. L. Schreiber (A) 24.06.
400 — 1. R. Buroff (CH) 48.81, 2. Herbert (A) 52.10, 3. J. Hurny (WV) 52.48, 4. Barth (WN) 52.54, 5. Fleetwood (CH) 54.22, 6. G. Michael (A) 54.42, 7. Marin (WN) 54.69, 8. C. Elias (CN) 55.11.
800 — 1. Ly. Miller (WV) 2:02.72, 2. Wachtman (LL) 2:05.24, 3. E. Palmer (CH) 2:05.66, 4. Neireiter (CH) 2:07.85, 5. Ad. Miller (WV) 2:09.34, 6. Coffman (G) 2:11.86, 7. Campos (WN) 2:13.13, 8. Ga. Hinkley (A) 2:14.32.
1,600 — 1. Neireiter (CH) 4:32.65, 2. Yarnelle (A) 4:38.89, 3. H. Glasgo (PH) 4:45.15, 4. Ly. Miller (WV) 4:45.52, 5. Ga. Hinkley (A) 4:46.39, 6. An. Sanchez (WV) 4:51.84, 7. I. Campos (WN) 4:57.19, 8. McMain (G) 5:02.79.
3,200 — 1. Flora (WN) 9:50.47, 2. Yarnelle (A) 10:06.88, 3. H. Glasgo (PH) 10:15.02, 4. C. Hostetler (LL) 10:18.15, 5. An. Sanchez (WV) 10:35.63, 6. McMain (G) 11:00.72, 7. G. Weller (G) 11:01.54, 8. Co. Bontrager (WV) 11:08.50.
110 Hurdles — 1. D. Lawrence (LL) 15.02, 2. N. Nondorf (CH) 15.46, 3. D. Yates (WN) 15.48, 4. Brace (F) 16.47, 5. J. Thompson (CN) 16.68, 6. Rinker (CH) 17.03, 7. Estep (FF) 18.36, 8. Quintanilla-Labios (LL) 18.65.
300 Hurdles — 1. N. Nondorf (CH) 41.94, 2. D. Yates (WN) 42.29, 3. Brace (F) 42.83, 4. Rinker (CH) 42.99, 5. D. Lawrence (LL) 43.10, 6. B. Baker (G) 44.75, 7. J. Thompson (CN) 45.22, 8. Ja. Smith (A) 45.57.
4x100 Relay — 1. Lakeland (G. Rubio, O. Troyer, D. Lawrence, Malaivanh) 44.54, 2. Central Noble 44.82, 3. Angola 44.83, 4. Churubusco 44.96, 5. Fremont 45.22, 6. West Noble 45.60, 7. Fairfield 45.66, 8. Prairie Heights 46.66.
4x400 Relay — 1. Churubusco (R. Burroff, Fleetwood, Strouder, Nighthawk) 3:30.20, 2. Angola 3:34.22, 3. Lakeland 3:39.84, 4. West Noble 3:42.49, 5. Fremont 3:43.12, 6. Westview 3:43.50, 7. Prairie Heights 3:50.45, 8. Garrett 3:53.90.
4x800 Relay — 1. Westview (J. Hurny, Ad. Miller, Ly. Miller, A. Sanchez) 8:31.75, 2. Garrett 8:33.95, 3. Churubusco 8:47.97, 4. West Noble 8:50.56, 5. Lakeland 8:56.28, 6. Angola 8:56.28, 7. Eastside 9:22.99, 8. Fairfield 9:39.87.
Shot Put — 1. Bianski (CH) 55-4, 2. Villafuerte (A) 49-5, 3. I. Clay (CN) 46-11.50, 4. Massaro (FF) 46-7.75, 5. Sebert (E) 46-3.25, 6. N. Hofer (FF) 45-6.50, 7. Gebhart (A) 45-4, 8. Papenbrock (CH) 42-3.50.
Discus — 1. Sebert (E) 171-0, 2. Bianski (CH) 159-10, 3. I. Clay (CN) 158-1.50, 4. Berkey (FF) 141-2, 5. Papenbrock (CH) 140-0, 6. Massaro (FF) 139-6.50, 7. Villafuerte (A) 132-1.50, 8. Clingan (G) 132-0.
High Jump — 1. R. Buroff (CH) 6-3, 2. A. Weiss (A) 6-2, 3. D. Oberlin (A) 6-1, 4. Solis (PH) 5-10, 5. N. Nondorf (CH) 5-10, 6. Brace (F) 5-10, 7. Wisler (WV) 5-6, 8T. J. Hurny (WV) and K. Yoder (E) 5-4.
Long Jump — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 20-11.25, 2. Herbert (A) 20-6.25, 3. Ash. Smith (CN) 19-6.25, 4. C. Ostrowski (CH) 19-5.50, 5. B. Bianski (CH) 19-2.25, 6. G. Rubio (LL) 18-9.25, 7. D. Yates (WN) 18-8.50, 8. E. Pruitt (WN) 18-7.75.
Pole Vault — 1. Rinker (CH) 13-8, 2. Brill (CN) 13-4, 3. C. Minnich (G) 13-0, 4. C. Shively (CH) 13-0, 5. S. Zolman (PH) 12-6, 6. B. Gaskill (F) 11-6, 7. C. Miller (WV) 11-0, 8. W. Priestley (LL) 11-0.
