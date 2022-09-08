Prep Boys Tennis Knights defeat Lakers
LAGRANGE — East Noble defeated Lakeland 5-0 on Wednesday. The Knights won all five matches in straight sets.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 4-1. Caden Treesh and Mason Monahan won in doubles for the Knights. EN had singles wins from Ethan Jansen (8-6), Owen Sowles (8-0) and Jacob Spencer (8-2). Laker Jack Miller won his singles match 8-2.
In other area action Wednesday, Churubusco lost at Northrop 5-0.
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-3, 6-0. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-2, 6-1. 3. Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Isaac Larimer 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Treston Sunken-Brayden Miles 6-2, 6-1. 2. Grant Schermerhorn-Cole Thompson (EN) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder 6-2, 6-4.
DeKalb defeated by Norwell
OSSIAN — Norwell topped DeKalb 3-2 in a Northeast 8 boys tennis match Tuesday.
Owen Holwerda won for the Barons at No. 1 singles, defeated Norwell’s Ethan Ottinger 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Wyatt Derrow was defeated by Grant Mishler at No. 2 singles 6-7, 7-5, 6-3. Matt Beckmann was defeated by Brodie Zimmer at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-3.
DeKalb’s Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won at No. 1 doubles, defeating Winston Frauliger and Brason Chaney 6-0, 6-1.
Grant Stuckey and Grant Fetter were defeated by Norwell’s Jaden Payne and Jake Hoover at No. 2 doubles 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
The junior varsity dual ended in a 4-4 tie. DeKalb had an 8-7 (7-4) singles win from Igracio Albrecht and three victories in doubles from the team Ethan Curry and Jax Smith, the team of Luke Keesler and Will Armey, and the duo of Austin Kirkpatrick and Nolan Snyder.
Eagles fall to Braves
FORT WAYNE — Fremont lost to Blackhawk Christian 3-2 in a non-conference dual on Tuesday at Kreager Park.
Colton Guthrie won in three sets for the Eagles (11-3) at No. 2 singles. Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Miller and Corbin Beeman won in straight sets.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 4-2. No. 2 singles player Isaac Perez and doubles team Charlie Senecal and Jake Hilvers won pro-set tiebreakers for Fremont. The Eagles also had singles wins from Zander Reetz and Ryan Baker.
In other area action Tuesday, Central Noble lost to Fairfield 5-0 on the Falcons’ Pink Out night supporting Cancer Resources for Elkhart County. The Falcons won the JV dual 5-2.
Blackhawk Christian 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Rylan Doden (BC) def. Brody Foulk 6-1, 6-1. 2. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Geno Rongos 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. 3. Ryan Bernard (BC) def. Jeremy Rode 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Gage Sefton-Will Guthrie (F) def. Aiden Dornbush-Ethan Grimm 6-0, 6-1. 2. Tyler Miller-Corbin Beeman (F) def. Kellen Pickett-Sam Donnelly 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
Prep Volleyball Hornets sweep Cadets, Warriors
ANGOLA — Class 3A state-ranked Angola faced its biggest challenge of the season so far in Concordia on Wednesday and swept the Cadets in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A Angola Sectional final. The scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-12.
The Hornets are 9-0 and are 27-0 in sets this season.
On Tuesday at AHS, Angola defeated Westview 25-4, 25-12, 25-9 in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Tyrah Stillman, Maya Harris and Morgan Gaerte had eight kills apiece for the Hornets (3-0 NECC). Gaerte also had four digs and Stillman also had a solo block. Ava Harris has 16 assists and Paige Franz added nine digs.
Mia Bontrager had six digs and five assists for the Warriors. Lucy Rensberger had three solo blocks and a block assist.
Churubusco tops CN
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco earned a hard-fought Northeast Corner Conference sweep over Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble Tuesday night. The scores were 26-24, 25-17, 28-26.
Bella Worman had 10 assists for the Cougars, and Aunna Jackson had six kills. Kyleigh Egolf had nine digs and four aces. Ella Zolman and Lydia Replogle each had four blocks.
Barons downed in 5 sets
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb took the first two sets from Bishop Luers Tuesday night, but the Knights rallied to win 23-25, 15-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-5.
Paige Langschwager had nine kills, seven digs and an ace for the Barons. Sophia Jackson had 17 assists, five kills and four aces. Lillie Cserep had 10 assists and four digs. Kayla Leins had 15 digs, Olivia Kracium added five blocks and Brooklyn Barkhaus chipped in six kills.
Fremont falls to North Central
FREMONT — Fremont started well Tuesday, but North Central (Ohio) came back to beat the host Eagles 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 19-17.
Addy Parr had 12 aces, eight kills, six digs and two blocks to lead Fremont.
Paige Baker had seven kills, six digs and two blocks for FHS. Andrea Barry also had six digs. Delaney Bock had eight kills, and Milania Miller had two blocks.
North Central won the junior varsity match 25-23, 25-14.
Railroaders swept by Fairfield
BENTON — Garrett lost to Fairfield 25-9, 25-17, 25-8 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Brea Garber had 17 kills, seven digs and three aces for the Falcons.
Girls Prep Soccer DeKalb gets by Eagles
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Columbia City 1-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday night at Cecil E. Young Field.
Riley Exford scored the lone goal for the Barons (7-1, 3-0 NE8) on an assist from Jaylin Carroll. Sydney Mansfield made six saves in goal to earn the shutout.
In other area action Tuesday, East Noble lost at Leo 10-0. Samantha Sanderlin had the hat trick for the Lions.
Boys Prep Soccer LPC defeated by Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Heritage 7-1 on Tuesday. Weston Roth scored the lone Panther goal.
Girls Prep Golf Heights plays NorthWood
NAPPANEE — Prairie Heights lost to a solid NorthWood squad 167-267 on Wednesday on the Panthers’ senior day at McCormick Creek.
Emily Anders led the Panthers with 62. Heights also had 66 from Oriyanna Grossman, 69 from Cybele Middleton, 70 from Lilyana Johnson and 72 from Abby Teller.
Barons best Angola Wednesday
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost to a strong Homestead squad 152-180 on Tuesday at Chestnut Hills. Lillie Cone led the Barons with a 38.
On Wednesday at Glendarin Hills, DeKalb defeated Angola 196-241. Cone was medalist with a 41. Lucy Smith led the Hornets with 56.
Chargers lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — West Noble lost to Goshen 208-235 Tuesday at Black Squirrel. Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with a 48.
West Noble also had Abigail Hawn with 60, Lacy Leamon with 61, Aubrey Weigold with 62 and 65s for Tori Hamman and Ashlyn Seigel.
College Tennis Trine women win at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s women’s tennis team began its fall season with a 6-3 victory over Manchester Tuesday.
A couple of Angola High School graduates contributed to the Thunder victory. Freshman Elina Locane won in straight sets at No. 3 singles and won at No. 3 doubles with partner Lizzie Welker. Senior Bailey Pelliccia won in straight sets at No. 6 singles.
Trine 6, Manchester 3
Singles: 1. Eva Bazzoni (M) def. Eva Morales 6-7 (6-7), 6-2, 13-11. 2. Ella Knight (M) def. Bekah Trent 6-3, 6-1. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Evelyn Minton 6-1, 6-0. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Courtney Trusty 6-0, 6-1. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Natalie Kotlin 6-1, 6-1. 6. Bailey Pelliccia (T) def. Anna Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Bazzoni-Minton (M) def. Morales-Trent 8-4. 2. Maloney-Bassett (T) def. Kotlin-Trusty 8-3. 3. Locane-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Knight-Hollingsworth 8-6.
Junior High Cross Country Blazer boys split with NECC foes
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high boys cross country team lost to Westview 15-40 but defeated Garrett 21-50 in a meet Tuesday at Butler Elementary School.
The Blazer girls lost to Westview 15-40 and to Garrett 17-38.
In the boys’ race, Brody Smith placed third overall at 11:40. Luke Daniels was 8th at 12:22. Levi Steury was 11th at 13:06. Nolan Davis was 15th at 13:58. William McCreery was 16th at 14:11. Nick Bitterling was 23rd at 16:02. Gage Donaldson was 24th at 16:51. Kaiden Czaja was 29th at 20:37 and Asher Fike was 30th at 21:40.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack led Eastside with a 10th-place finish at 14:04. Emmie Reinig was 15th at 15:11. Sienna Stilley was 19th at 15:59. Khloe Akey was 21st at 16:43. Layla Fritz was 24th at 17:02. Elly Fuller was 25th at 17:15 and Shelby Kauffman was 26th at 17:22.
Junior High Volleyball Eighth-grade Barons top Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade volleyball team swept Norwell 25-15, 25-10 in conference play Tuesday.
Aubrey Stuller led DeKalb with seven kills. Lilly Jackson had four and Taya Stahly added three. Addison Reed, Grace Pfister and Nicole Rogers finished with one each.
Stuller and Stahly had one block each. Jackson and Stuller had four assists each.
Jackson had nine service points. Pfister and Stuller had two aces each and Stahly had four aces.
DeKalb coach Donnetta Betley said DeAnna Waldon, Jazmynn Stokes, Jacy Stokes, Kai Nagel and Elle Armstrong had strong passing to set up Baron hitters.
Knights 6th graders top CN
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s sixth grade “A” volleyball team defeated Central Noble 25-17, 25-15 on Tuesday. The Knights also won the “B” match.
“Both teams played and hustled hard,” Cougars coach Samantha Schoeff said. “There were many good rallies and multiple touch plays.”
