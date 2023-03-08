College Track & Field 5 Trine athletes receive All-Region honors
NEW ORLEANS — Five Trine University athletes made All-Great Lakes Region team as selected by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Thunder men selected were senior Jake Gladieux in the 60-meter hurdles, senior Theodore Samra in the weight throw and senior Greysen Spohn in the 60 hurdles and the high jump.
The Thunder women selected were freshman Emma Forker in the long jump and junior Haley Livingston in the long jump. Forker, an East Noble High School graduate, ranked third in the long jump this season at 18 feet, 2.25 inches, and Livingston was fifth at 17-11.75.
On the men’s side, Gladieux was ranked first in the region and tied for sixth in NCAA Division III nation in the 60 hurdles with his run of 8.10 seconds in Indiana Tech’s Strive for Greatness Invitational in December. Spohn ranked third in the Great Lakes Region in the 60 hurdles.
Samra was fourth in the region in the weight throw with his school record throw of 59-0.25 made at Ohio Northern’s Polar Bear Final Qualifier on Saturday. Spohn tied for fifth in the high jump by clearing 6-6.
College Tennis Trine women lose pair of matches
ORLANDO, Fla — Trine University’s women’s tennis team continued their spring trip Tuesday and Wednesday, losing 8-1 to Northwestern (Minn.) on Tuesday and 7-2 to Pennsylvania Western-California (Pa.) on Wednesday.
Against Northwestern (4-3 overall), the Thunder (5-3 overall) could only muster a win at No. 2 singles when freshman and Angola graduate Elina Locane defeated Eagles freshman Domiano Baideme 6-3, 6-3.
Against the Vulcans (3-4), senior and Angola alumna Bailey Pellicia and freshman Emilee Bassett won 8-2 at No. 3 doubles against Anna Oblock and Olivia Hoin, and sophomore Kennedy Outwater won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6 singles against Oblock.
Northwestern (Minn.) 8, Trine 1
Singles: 1. Annie Orvis (NW) def. Eva Morales 6-3, 6-3. 2. Elina Locane (T) def. Domiano Baideme 6-3, 6-3. 3. Abby Johnson (NW) def. Emilee Bassett 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7). 4. Elise Jarchow (NW) def. Alexis Maloney 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 1-0 (10-5). 5. Taylar Smith (NW) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-3, 6-0. 6. Analise Marquardt (NW) def. Kennedy Outwater 0-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6).
Doubles: 1. Orvis/Johnson (NW) def. Morales/Locane 8-6. 2. Baideme/Jarchow (NW) def. Maloney/Lizzie Welker 8-3. 3. Smith/Elli Dodge (NW) def. Bassett/Pelliccia 8-3.
Pennsylvania Western-California (Pa.) 7, Trine 2
Singles: 1. Diletta Maria Mungo (CAL) def. Eva Morales 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maria Del Mar Ojeda (CAL) def. Elina Locane 6-4, 7-5. 3. Leandra Guldimann (CAL) def. Emilee Bassett 6-2, 6-1. 4. Carmen Duran (CAL) def. Alexis Maloney 6-2, 6-3. 5. Kylie Feltenberger (CAL) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (10-4). 6. Kennedy Outwater (T) def. Anna Oblock 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Guldimann/Del Mar Ojeda (CAL) def. Morales/Locane 8-1. 2. Duran/Maria Mungo (CAL) def. Maloney/Lizzie Welker 8-1. 3. Bassett/Pelliccia (T) def. Oblock/Olivia Hoin (CAL) 8-2.
Trine men fall short to Northwestern
ORLANDO, Fla. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team played its second of four matches on in Orlando on Tuesday, as the Thunder lost their first match of the season to Northwestern (Minn.).
The Thunder (5-1 overall) went to super tiebreakers against the Eagles (6-3) in six matches, with Elijah Schilthuis and Aaron Streit winning their tiebreakers at No. 3 and 4 singles, while Caleb Morris won at No. 6 singles in two sets. The No. 3 doubles team of Schilthuis and Nichoals Jen won in a tiebreaker.
Northwestern (Minn.) 5, Trine 4
Singles: 1. Stewart Morrell (NW) def. Andrew Spirrison 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7). 2. Jacob Weddle (NW) def. Cole Goodman 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6). 3. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Davis Pfaff 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8). 4. Aaron Streit (T) def. Jack Geurkink 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). 5. Griffen Jarchow (NW) def. Drew Dixon 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (11-9). 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Darin Rupp 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Pfaff/Geurkink (NW) def. Spirrison/Streit 8-3. 2. Morrell/Weddle (NW) def. Goodman/Dixon 8-5. 3. Schilthuis/Nichoals Jen (T) def. Jarchow/Rupp 8-7 (7-2).
College Baseball Trine falls to Dominican, Grove City
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Trine lost to Grove City (Pa.) 11-4 on Tuesday.
The Thunder led 4-1 after two innings. Then Grove City pecked away at the deficit before erupting in the late innings. It scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie.
Dalton Nikirk, Robert Kortas, Daniel Rumberger and former DeKalb Baron Easton Rhodes had two hits apiece for Trine. Nikirk and Rumberger each drove in a run. Relief pitcher Joseph Closson took the loss for the Thunder.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores for the week of Feb. 27.
Bowlers of the week were Billy Zink for men (183 pins above average), Dacoda Birt for women (137) and Max McGinnis for youth (96).
MEN: Moose — Jim Smith 300, Travis Thompson 259, Rickey Lannet 259, Matt David 258, 706 series, Tom Slaughter 257, Jeff Louden 257, Mike Hasselman 257. Booster — Billy Zink 300, 777 series, Dave Thies 279, Chad Griffith 267, Gavin Mapes 266, 700 series, Gren Dini 260, 705 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Mike Fries 265, Jeff Gottschalk 257. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Trina Williams 232, 592 series, Rachael Gardner 226, 624 series, Ashley Eddingfield 537 series, Maggie Johnson 513 series. Booster — Heather Newman 234, 601 series, Alicia Kurtz 209, Dawn Simmons 203, 589 series, Nycole Adcox 203, 554 series, Tasha Woodward 520 series, Cheyenne Woods 517 series. Coffee — Kim Gibson 221, 504 series, Jane Ellert 205, 525 series, Monica Dietrich 520 series.
YOUTH: Juli Plummer 235, 624 series, Hayden Dibble 224, Max McGinnis 207, 603 series, Bridget Dunn 575 series. Harlee Toy 510 series.
