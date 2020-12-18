PARIS, Ky. — Sarah Maple showed she belongs with the best cross country runners in the nation in her age group.
The DeKalb Middle School seventh-grader ran to fifth place in the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics Nationals last weekend.
Maple covered the 3K course in a time of 11:27 in the 11-12 age group. Her finish was the best of any Indiana runner and helped her team, Three Rivers Racing, to second place nationally.
A team from Louisville edged the Three Rivers team by just four points for the title. Three Rivers, coached by Josh Maple, also the DeKalb High School cross country coach, was more than 100 points in front of the third-place team.
“It felt great,” Sarah Maple said. “My goal was top 25. I was surprised that I finished really high, but I was excited and happy.
“The course was hilly, so it was tough, but I just ran the race how I wanted to and hit the mile at the time I wanted to. I felt good.”
The runners got a break for a meet run in December, with temperatures in the upper 50s. Last year’s national meet was held in Wisconsin in 12-degree weather.
Sarah Maple was on the younger side of the age group, and took 65th last year.
The club, part of Three Rivers Running Co. in Fort Wayne, also fielded a 13-14-year-old team for the nationals which finished fourth.
“It was a great experience for Sarah and all the girls,” Josh Maple said.
“It was exciting to see some of the best runners in the area training together and improving, and competing against some of the great runners from around the country.”
“It was really fun to be able to go to that big race after training with my teammates, and us being able to show off what we trained for,” Sarah Maple added.
Sarah Maple was coming off a successful season for the DeKalb Middle School team. She was the Northeast 8 middle school individual champ.
“She had a great season of cross country and improved a lot over last year,” Josh Maple said.
Sarah Maple said she’s taking a short period of time off before starting to train for indoor track. The club may not get to run any indoor meets due to COVID. Colleges and high schools lend their facilities for the meets normally, but are not doing so now.
