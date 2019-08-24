MONROEVILLE — Eastside’s defense produced four turnovers — leading to 23 points — on the way to a 37-0 first-half lead over host Heritage at Monroeville Friday.
With the Indiana High School Athletic Association enacting a “mercy” rule this year when one team gains a lead of 35 points or more, the entire second half was played with a running clock. By rule, even if the margin falls under 35 in the second half, the running clock remains in effect.
The Blazers scored once in the fourth quarter for a 44-0 shutout.
“We came into this season needing our offensive line to make sure that they establish the line of scrimmage, said Eastside head coach Todd Mason. “Without watching film, I think we did that. At times, we did it real well; at other times, we didn’t do it as well as I would have liked.
“I’m real proud of how well we ran the football tonight. We protected the quarterback. We did all the things that good teams do,” he said. “Now, we’ve just got to get better at it.”
Junior running back Matt Firestine ran for 135 yards on the night for the Blazers.
It never hurts to get turnovers, which has been a focal point for Eastside’s defense in practice.
“We’ve put an emphasis on turnovers,” Mason said. “We have an eight-minute drill that we do that’s only designed to produce turnovers, and that showed up tonight.
“I think the kids are buying into that if we can possess the ball, we can be pretty tough to beat.”
Heritage turned the ball over on its second offensive play, and three plays later, Firestine was in the end zone following a 12-yard run.
The Blazers forced a three-and-out on the Patriots’ next possession, and four plays later, Ethan Farnsworth was in from 10 yards away. The big play in that turn was a 47-yard run on a quarterback draw by Laban Davis.
Heritage got the ball back midway through the quarter and put together two first downs, but on third and long, the Blazers’ Lane Burns stepped in front of a Parker Tracey pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown.
After the first quarter, Eastside led 20-0.
Once again, the Patriots gained two first downs, but on their first play of the second, they turned it over, with Eastside recovering a fumble at the 42-yard line.
Two plays later, Davis hooked up with Wade Miller for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Eastside added another touchdown in the second on an eight-yard run by Farnsworth. Following a fumble recovery by Carson Evers, Jaiden Baker, the Blazers’ female kicker, made a 22-yard field goal for a 37-0 lead at halftime.
Eastside took the second-half kickoff and promptly marched downfield, but was stopped at the one. A short field goal try went wide right.
After stopping the Patriots on fourth down inside their own 40, the Blazers got the ball back. They found the end zone one last time as Firestine dove in with 9 minutes, 42 seconds left in regulation.
The Patriots had some positive plays. Tracey completed five first-half pass attempts, including two for 10 yards each. On the first play of the game, Beau Bosler broke loose for a 26-yard gain. It turned out to be the team’s longest play of the night.
How bad was it for the Patriots? During one second-quarter possession, they were called for four illegal procedure penalties — all for players not being set or moving prior to the snap of the ball. Heritage was flagged seven times for illegal procedure in the second quarter alone and nine times in the contest.
Eastside returns to action Friday when it hosts Adams Central, a 40-0 winner over Bellmont.
