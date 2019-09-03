ANGOLA — Sophomore Danielle Dunham hadn’t played soccer since sixth grade prior to Tuesday. You couldn’t tell by the way she played.
Dunham transformed and reinvigorated what had become a quiet Angola offense in the Hornets’ 8-2 win over Garrett. In her first game of the season, Dunham was the fastest player on the field, and the most aggressive around the goal.
For an Angola team that has lacked both those traits at times this season, the change was met with enthusiasm from coach Rick Towers.
“Any time you have someone with the speed to press up, (the other team) is going to compensate for it, which opens up the defense,” Towers said.
“Very excited to get her eligible. With her, Jackie (Miller) and Emily (McKinley) combining on that inside attack, it opened up a lot of room for our outside midfielders.”
Dunham scored four goals in the win, two in the first half and two more in the second. She struck first on the Hornets’ third goal of the game when she outraced a Garrett defender to the ball and poked it past the keeper. She added another score to give her team a 4-0 lead as part of a first half that saw Angola take a 5-0 lead into the break.
“Our communication was great, and I think that was the biggest factor,” Towers said of his team’s first-half performance.
The Hornets also received scores from senior Hannah Angus, sophomore Chaelinn Hutchins, and McKinley in the game’s first 40 minutes.
The five goals were more than the Hornets had scored in a game prior to Tuesday’s matchup. It was a new situation for a team that fields a combined 11 underclassmen who had played little, if any, varsity soccer before this year.
“We made sure to talk about that at halftime,” Towers said. “How we always have to not be satisfied. It doesn’t matter if we are down 10-2, or up 5-0, we can never be satisfied with our performance.”
Angola (2-2-1, 1-1 Northeast Corner Conference) scored three more goals in the second half, with junior Makayla Gawthrop adding to Dunham’s pair of scores.
Garrett notched its first goal of the game with 32:46 to play when sophomore Mia Gullett put the Railroaders on the board. Garrett scored again on a penalty kick by junior Sydney Krock.
The win was the first in conference play for Angola after a poor showing in its NECC opener against West Noble last week. Towers stressed the importance of every day being a fresh start after the game, and said the same concept applies to the conference standings.
“We try to not compete with the other team as much as we compete with ourselves, and in turn we hope to have another night like (Tuesday),” he said. “We are a program that needs to continue to keep growing, stick with the process and focus on what we need to improve upon.”
For the Railroaders (1-3-1, 0-2), Tuesday’s loss was a letdown after the team earned its first win of the season in a 3-0 victory over Heritage last week. A program still searching for its first NECC win, upcoming matchups against West Noble and a back-to-back against Lakeland loom ahead.
UP NEXT
Angola visits East Noble tonight.
Garrett hosts Lakewood Park on Thursday.
