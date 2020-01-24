COLUMBIA CITY – DeKalb’s girls basketball team traveled to Columbia City on Friday evening to take on the Northeast 8 Conference co-leader Eagles.
The Barons were looking to pull off the upset and win their first conference basketball game, but that was not to be, as the Eagles scored early and often, putting the Barons in an early hole on the way to a 60-28 victory.
The first quarter was disastrous for the Barons. Five turnovers in the first three minutes of play to a ball-hawking Columbia City defense limited the Barons to only two early shots from the field. On the other end of the floor, the host Eagles put up points in bunches, taking an early 11-0 lead.
The DeKalb turnovers continued, with the Barons turning the ball over 11 times total in the first quarter. The Barons were held to seven shots from the field in the period, and were able to hit none, going scoreless in the first quarter, while the Eagles put up 19 first-quarter points to take a 19-0 lead after the first quarter buzzer.
The Barons got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when 5-foot, 10-inch junior Sarah Brown hit a basket to open the quarter, cutting the Eagle lead to 19-2.
Turnovers again hurt the Barons as they turned the ball over seven times in the second quarter. By the time DeKalb put up its next points the deficit had grown to 26-2. A basket by senior Addison Ruby gave the Barons their third and fourth points.
A driving basket by freshman Maddie Hickman made the score 27-6. Ruby converted a three-point play to make the score 32-9. The Eagles put up the last four points of the half to take a 36-9 lead into the locker room.
DeKalb had its best offensive quarter in the third, putting up 14 points. Ruby led the way for the Barons in the third, hitting 3-of-4 free throws and a basket for five third quarter points. A 3-pointer from freshman Lillie Cone cut the Columbia City lead to 40-17. Two baskets by Hickman made the score 42-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Columbia City’s defense again made things difficult for the Barons in the fourth quarter. A quick shifting zone by the Eagles limited the Barons to only six shots from the field. DeKalb did get a basket from Ruby and a second 3-pointer from Cone in the fourth for the Barons’ five fourth quarter points.
The Eagles hit 9-of-12 free throws down the stretch and four baskets for their 18 fourth-quarter points and the 60-28 win.
Ruby led the Barons with 10 points. Hickman added eight, with Cone chipping in six. Sarah Brown and Mackenzie Cox tossed in two points apiece. With the loss, DeKalb falls to 2-17 overall and 0-7 in the Northeast 8 while Columbia City moves to 13-7 and 5-1 in the NE8, sharing the top spot with Norwell.
