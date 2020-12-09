AUBURN — Central Noble did apply full-court pressure at times to Lakewood Park Christian in Tuesday night’s girls basketball game.
The Cougar defense was much more bothersome to the Panthers in the half-court, however, darting into passing lanes and giving standout Chloe Jolloff little room to operate.
Central Noble had 28 steals among Lakewood Park’s 34 turnovers, many of which turned into baskets or free throw opportunities, and pulled away in the second half for a 61-38 victory.
The Cougars (4-1) also got to the basket often with their own half-court attack, and wound up hitting 19-of-29 free throws, including 12-of-15 in the second half.
Lydia Andrews led Central Noble with 19 points and Meghan Kiebel had 13. Both had eight steals.
Jolloff still managed a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Jade Carnahan had five steals despite battling foul trouble much of the night.
The Cougars scored the game’s first 11 points, keeping the Panthers scoreless for nearly 4 ½ minutes to start the game, and led 15-4 at the quarter.
Lakewood Park was able to get into its full-court game in the second quarter, however, and went on a 12-1 run to tie the score. The Panthers seemed to gain momentum after coach Amy Bartkowiak was hit with a technical foul.
Five different Panthers scored in the surge before Central Noble scored on drives to the basket by Andrews and Madison Vice for a 34-30 lead at the break.
Jolloff had all 10 Panther points in the third quarter to keep the Panthers close, and Lakewood Park before a three by Maddi Beck briefly cut the margin to 37-34. Andrews scored off a steal for a five-point lead at the end of three.
The fourth quarter was all about the Cougars, who made a 15-2 run and held the Panthers to just two baskets in the in the quarter. Andrews and Keibel both scored twice during the outburst.
Central Noble won the junior varsity game 33-16 as Angie Price, Ali Kimmel and Ella Zolman all scored eight points. Beck had five, and Sophie Burris and Claire Moughler both scored four for the Panthers.
