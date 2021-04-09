WATERLOO — DeKalb and Garrett just beat the rain as they finished their boys and girls dual track meets Thursday.
It was a double-victory night for the Railroaders, with the girls winning 92-40 and the boys prevailing 72-60.
Brayden Kennedy was a triple winner for the Garrett boys, taking first in the 100, long jump and high jump. He also joined Sam Ross, Lukas Swager and Tyler Gater on Garrett’s first-place 4x100 relay unit.
Seth Montoya won the 200 and 400 for the Garrett boys and ran on the winning 4x400 relay with Zak Klopfenstein, Kenan Kennedy and Luke Coffman. Chandler Minnich was also a double winner for the Big Train, finishing first in the high hurdles and the pole vault.
Swager won the 300 intermediate hurdles for Garrett, while Clifford Andrews was first in the shot put and Joel Barkey took first in the discus.
Braeden McIntire led DeKalb, winning the 800 and 1,600. He was also part of the Barons’ winning 4x800 team with Nate Fillenwarth, Matthias Rowe and Jaren McIntire.
Carter VanGessel was first in the 3,200 for DeKalb.
The Garrett girls got double wins from Emma Kioski in the 100 and 200, and Nataley Armstrong in the 400 and 800.
Kioski joined with Tia Spiece, Zoey Martin and Valencia Placencia for a win in the 4x100. Spiece and Armstrong combined with Aida Haynes and Addison Elbert for victory in the 4x400.
Jordan Baer won the 100 hurdles, Ella Baver the 300 hurdles and Lexi Gordon the high jump.
Sarah Brown won both throws and Lydia Bennett took the 1,600 and 3,200 to pace the DeKalb girls. Bennett was also part of the first-place 4x800 team with Abby DeTray, Penelope Swift and Riley Winebrenner.
Jala Collins was first in the pole vault for the Barons and Morgann Leslie took the long jump.
Garrett boys 72, DeKalb 60
100 — 1. B. Kennedy (Gar) 11.0, 2. K. Kennedy (Gar) 12.0, 3. Zimmerman (DK) 12.5, 4. Ross (Gar) 12.7. 200 — Montoya (Gar) 24.4, K. Kennedy (Gar) 25.5, 3. Warfield (Gar) 25.7, 4. Zimmerman (DK) 26.2. 400 — 1. Montoya (Gar) 56.0, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 57.6, 3. Klopfenstein (Gar) 57.7, 4. Peck (Gar) 1:00.5. 800 — 1. B. McIntire (DK) 2:17, 2. Coffman (Gar) 2:17.8, 3. McMain (Gar) 2:22.4, 4 Rowe (DK) 2:23.9. 1,600 — 1. B. McIntire (DK) 5:03, 2. McMain (Gar) 5:07, 3. Coffman (Gar) 5:08.5, 4. J. McIntire (DK) 5:10.2.
110 high hurdles — 1. Minnich (Gar) 19.4, 2. tie, Swager (Gar) and Gillian (DK) 20.0, 4. Balzer (Gar) 20.1. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Swager (Gar) 49.2, 2. Balzer (Gar) 50.6, 3. Gillian (DK) 54.0. 4x100 — 1. Garrett (B. Kennedy, Ross, Swager, Gater) 48.4. 4x400 — 1. Garrett (Klopfenstein, K. Kennedy, Coffman, Montoya) 3:59.3. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb (Fillenwarth, Rowe, J. McIntire, B. McIntire) 9:05.4.
Shot put — 1. Andrews (Gar) 37-4, 2. Brown (DK) 34-8, 3. Babcock (DK) 34-4, 4. Bikley (Gar) 33-10. Discus — 1. Barkey (Gar) 113-10, 2. Clingan (Gar) 103-2, 3. Gould (Gar) 100-4, 4. O’Connor (Gar) 92-4. Long jump — 1. B. Kennedy (Gar) 17-5, 2. tie, Koskie (Gar) and Warfield (Gar) 16-10 1/2, 4. Young (DK) 16-7 1/2. High jump — 1. B. Kennedy (Gar) 6-0, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-6, 3. J. McIntire (DK) 5-4. Pole vault — 1. Minnich (Gar) 10-0, 2. J. McIntire (DK) 9-0, 3. Gillian (DK) 8-0.
Garrett girls 72, DeKalb 60
100 — 1. Kioski (Gar) 13.3, 2. T. Spiece (Gar) 13.4, 3. Allen (DK) 13.5, 4. Snyder (DK) 14.0. 200 — 1. Kioski (Gar) 29.3, 2. Allen (DK) 29.9, 3. Placencia (Gar) 30.4, 4. Martin (Gar) 30.8. 400 — 1. Armstrong (Gar) 1:05.1, 2. T. Spiece (Gar) 1:07.8. 3. DeTray (DK) 1:08.1, 4. J. Spiece (Gar) 1:13.8. 800 — 1. Armstrong (Gar) 2:44.3, 2. DeTray (Gar) 2:45.8, 3. Swift (DK) 2:54.4, 4. Elbert (Gar) 3:07.6. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:57.6, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 6:07.3, 3. Woodcox (DK) 6:30.6, 4. Haynes (Gar) 6:43.7. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 12:39, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 12:42, 3. Md. Malcolm (Gar) 14:04, 4. Mk. Malcolm (Gar) 14:57.4.
100 intermediate hurdles — 1. Baer (Gar) 17.5, 2. Warner (DK) 17.8, 3. Miller (DK) 18.0, 4. Gordon (Gar) 20.1. 300 low hurdles — 1. Baver (Gar) 56.7, 2. Gordon (Gar) 57.8, 3. Baier (Gar) 59.2, 4. Warner (DK) 1:02.5. 4x100 — 1. Garrett (T. Spiece, Martin, Kioski, Placencia) 55.5. 4x400 — 1. Garrett (T. Spiece, Haynes, Elbert, Armstrong) 4:49.4. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb (Bennett, DeTray, Swift, Winebrenner) 11:23.8.
Shot put — 1. Brown (DK) 33-1 1/2, 2. Tinkler (Gar) 30-9 1/2, 3. Hicks (DK) 30-0, 4. Hug (Gar) 29-3. Discus — 1. Brown (DK) 92-8, 2. Weaver (Gar) 91-8, 3. Hicks (DK) 85-0, 4. Best (Gar) 81-7. Long jump — 1. Leslie (DK) 13-6, 2. Gordon (Gar) 13-2 1/2, 3. Martin (Gar) 12-7 3/4, 4. Hillary (DK) 12-1. High jump — 1. Gordon (Gar) 4-8, 2. Warner (DK) 4-6, 3. Hillary (DK) 4-2. Pole vault — 1. Collins (DK) 8-0, 2. Baer (Gar) 8-0, 3. Baver (Gar) 7-0, 4. Joseph (Gar) 6-6.
