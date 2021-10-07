EMMA — The Class 1A Westview Sectional championship game is set between the host Warriors and the Lakewood Park Panthers.
Westview pulled away from Elkhart Christian and won 9-2 in Thursday's first semifinal match. Lakewood Park jumped on Lakeland Christian early and held the ball for most of the second half for a 4-1.
Saturday's championship match starts at 7 p.m.
Westview 9, Elkhart Christian 2
The Warriors (13-2-4) were the aggressor for the whole match and got started right away with five shots in the first 13 minutes.
“We weren't very clean in the beginning. They played that high line and we got compact and didn't do ourselves any favors,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said.
Westview finally found the back of the net at the 26:49 mark with a breakaway goal from Karly Miller.
The Eagles (10-7) answered a few minutes later when Audra Badskey was taken down in the box. She took the penalty kick and buried it.
The Warrior wouldn't allow that to stand for too long. Bri Munoz beat an ECA defender and passed to Jocelynn Schrock at the top of the box. Schrock took the shot and scored.
ECA was able to answer right away with another goal from Allison Russell to tie the match up, 2-2.
Then, the speed took over for the Warriors. Paige Schwartz broke away from the Eagle defense and beat the keeper one on one.
Miller dribbled into the box a few minutes later and worked around an Elkhart Christian defender for enough room for a shot. She took it and scored her second goal of the match.
Miller wasn't done. Forty-five seconds later, she put another one in the back of the net for the hat trick.
“We always want to come out and score first, and we're doing that in the first half. We're outscoring opponents at a big rate in the first half,” Ward said.
In the second half, the Warriors quickly stopped any thinking a comeback by the Eagles. Miller scored her fourth, which was followed up by another one for Schwartz in the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Katie Engelage and Faith Beechy each added a goal to make up the final score.
Lakewood Park 4, Lakeland Christian 1
In the nightcap, Sam Hartz made her presences felt early on with a goal in the first four minutes. Her first shot was stopped initially, but she was in the right spot for the rebound.
“We've never beaten Lakeland Christian before so that's nice, and Sam is kind of a nightmare for defenders,” Lakewood Park coach John Haraguchi said.
Fifteen minutes later, she dribbled deep into the box, beat a defender and scored her again.
The Cougars prevented shutout with a goal from Lauren Grose with 16:16 left in the half.
However, the Panthers kept the the pedal down. Frannie Talarico took a free kick just outside the box and drilled it off the keeper's gloves and into the goal to push the lead back to two with 6:25 left in the first half.
Maddie Beck increased the lead to 4-1 with a goal with 28:14 left in the match.
When the Panthers made the sectional championship last season, it was the first in program history. A lot of the girls that were on that squad are on this year's team. Haraguchi hopes there a less nerves going into this year's title match.
“We've been there before. We're experienced and this is a better team than last year,” Haraguchi said. “I hope we go in and play with the same confidence and don't get caught up playing in the championship game again.”
