Blazers pick up opponent for Friday
DUNLAP — The Eastside Blazers will travel to Dunlap Friday to face the Concord Minutemen.
This is a schedule replacement for both teams. The Blazers’ opening occurred when original opponent Fremont’s football team was quarantined for COVID-19. Concord was originally slated to play Plymouth, but Plymouth also announced a quarantine due to COVID-19.
Concord (3-2) is a 5A school and a member of the Northern Lakes Conference that includes Goshen, Mishawaka, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, Warsaw and Wawasee.
Game time is 7 p.m. Online tickets will be available starting Wednesday, with more information forthcoming. Tickets will be also available at the gate. All tickets are $6 each.
PH adds Heritage
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights athletic director Brent Byler officially announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Panther football team will travel to Heritage on Oct. 9 to replace the canceled Fremont game in Week 8. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Monroeville.
The Patriots had an opening in their schedule next week because Southern Wells announced just before this season began that it will not field a varsity football team in 2020.
Heritage is rebuilding for first-year coach Casey Kolkman. The Class 3A Patriots are 2-4, 1-2 in the Allen County Athletic Conference.
