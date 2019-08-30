Boys Soccer Lakewood Park drops Westview Warriors
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian romped to a 7-1 win over Westview Thursday.
Colton White had three goals, two in the first half goals bracketing scores by Gabe Hallam and Weston Roth en route to a 4-1 halftime advantage. Blake Miller assists on White’s first goal and on Hallam’s tally.
Lakewood Park (2-0) added three more goals in the first nine minutes of the second half. Abraham Eicher scored off an assist by Hallam, and Zach Collins scored with assists from Eicher and White. Collins and Logan Korte assisted on White’s final goal.
Luke Carnahan and Josh Pike both had four saves for the Panthers.
Patriots defeat Garrett
GARRETT — Heritage held on to edge Garrett 2-1 Thursday.
The Patriots led 2-0 at the half. Creigh Dircksen brought Garrett within a goal, scoring on a penalty kick with 23 minutes left.
Railroader keeper Kaleb Samons made 20 saves.
Girls Golf DeKalb defeats Huntington North
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb took a 188-198 Northeast 8 victory at Huntington North Thursday.
Ally Stuckey was the medalist with a 42 to lead the Barons (7-0 overall, 3-0 NE8) and Lillie Cone had a 43. Kayla Fleming shot a 44 and Tabitha Butler-Ramer had a 59.
Football
Angola defeats DeKalb freshmen on Thursday
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s freshman team was defeated 52-0 by Angola Thursday night.
Tegan Irk completed a long pass to Mason Slone for the Barons, and Curtis Cook and Ca’Rell Bell made hard runs with the ball. Logan Montoya and Haiden Lockwood were solid on defense.
