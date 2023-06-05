BLOOMINGTON — The 49th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Track and Field State Finals has come and gone, putting a capper on several area athletes’ spring seasons.
This year, 10 girls represented six schools across seven different events, and while there weren’t any podium finishes, several athletes put on their best performances of the year.
Angola junior Morgan Gaerte led the area for the day with a 15th-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches.
It was Gaerte’s second straight appearance in the event at the state finals, as she was in a four-way tie for 10th last year after also having cleared 5-4.
“It was super exciting,” Gaerte said of this year’s experience. “I’m glad I got to come down because not a lot of people from our team had this opportunity.”
It was even more special for Gaerte returning to the state’s biggest stage after going down with a serious knee injury during volleyball regionals this past fall.
“After that, I kind of took it easy and I was kind of worried about doing high jump again, but I’ve been doing a lot of PT (physical therapy) to help recover from that and I think high jump is just another thing that can help strengthen me for next volleyball season and everything like that,” she said.
Gaerte’s high jump coach, Matthew McHugh, added that her return to high jump after her injury proved how tough and dedicated she is.
“Knee injuries are a scary thing for an athlete because so much of what you do relies on having strong knees,” McHugh said. “To be able to turn around and be jumping again, it’s a very good testament to her character because she works hard and wants to be successful.”
Angola’s other representation, its 4-by-400-meter relay team made up of Karleigh Gillen, Kylie Caswell, Gracynn Hinkley and Jordan Davenport were 26th in 4:07.09, defeating Center Grove by .35 seconds.
The lone athlete competing in multiple events was West Noble freshman Kayle Jordan, as she placed 20th in the shot put with a toss of 37-10 and was 22nd in the discus, throwing 111-5.
Not only was Jordan the only area girl competing in multiple events, she was also the lone freshman in both events.
“I definitely worked a lot with my coaches,” Jordan said. “I went to the weight room a lot more, and, especially before this meet, I went to the weight room at least three times this week to make sure that I got ready for this and was prepared.”
Jordan added that although she felt intimidated by much of her competition, knowing that she defeated a few seniors that had put in as much as she had gives her confidence looking ahead to future state appearances.
“It definitely gives me a lot of competition to think about what I’m going to be doing for next season because I plan on coming here again next year. This season, I had a lot of friends and we all stuck together and worked together and I loved all of my seniors, especially Emily Mawhorter. She was so nice and sweet to me about everything and was always so helpful.”
Jordan continued, “My goals for next year are 45 feet in shot put and 130 feet in discus. My current records are 38 feet, 11 inches in shot put and 124-11 in discus.”
Eastside sophomore Lilyan Kreischer competed in her first state finals Saturday, earning 17th in the 400 meters with a school record-breaking time of 58.11 seconds.
It was at least the third time Kreischer broke her own school record in the event, after previously running a 59.34 on April 18 in a four-way meet at Churubusco and a 58.93 on April 26 at Angola.
“She came here not too worried about anything,” Blazers coach Trisha Hill said. “I don’t believe in a natural athlete, but I believe in an athlete who has great genetics and an athlete who listens, is coachable and will apply everything that she’s told. She came out pretty calm, pretty cool and she was going to be happy no matter what, and placing where she did today is better than we thought she was going to do.”
DeKalb senior Lydia Bennett ended her high school career after running in the 1,600 meters, finishing in 20th at 5:14.69.
While it was a slight contrast from her 11th-place, 5:08.91 finish at last year’s state finals, Bennett kept a highly positive attitude after her race.
“Obviously not how I wanted to end, but I had an awesome regionals race, so I’m just super grateful and happy that I had an amazing season, amazing coaches, team and family to support me all the way,” Bennett said.
Bennett, who will continue her cross country and track careers at the collegiate level after signing with Western Illinois University on April 27, added that her time at DeKalb had afforded her so many awesome opportunities, such as running with her best friend Abby DeTray.
“I love her so much,” Bennett said. “Gosh, we met in preschool, didn’t see each other all during elementary and then ran together in middle school. We’ve been inseparable ever since and smashing PRs (personal records) together has just been amazing.”
She continued, “We met two eighth graders and we still run with them all the time. One of them is at Lawrence and the other is at Trine, but overall I just give all thanks to God for this amazing gift and to be able to have a good attitude towards it. I’m just super thankful and blessed.”
Churubusco junior Rosey Stephens’ day came to an early end after clearing 10 feet at pole vault but didn’t go any higher, placing 23rd.
While Stephens said she felt she could have done better, it was just the second time in her career that she had succeeded in clearing at least 10 feet, just one mark off her career best of 10-3 at the Carroll Regional a week prior.
“We were hoping to clear the bar,” Churubusco coach Zach Dock said. “That was our goal to keep the meet going and we did that. She had some previous injuries in her back that kind of started showing up and limiting her speed down the runway and that’s really what it came down to. She had a great year and just the opportunity to earn the right to come down here and compete at a high level as a junior with an opportunity to podium as a senior, those are all good things.”
Westview’s Lucy Rensberger finished up her four years with the Warriors, coming in 18th at discus after throwing 118 feet.
Noblesville won the team title with 45 points, edging out Warren Central’s 44 and Carmel’s 33.
None of the KPC coverage area teams in the four county area (Noble, DeKalb, Steuben, LaGrange) made the scoreboard.
