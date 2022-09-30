Garrett wins first game of the season
BENTON — Garrett won its first football game of the season Friday night, defeating Fairfield 28-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division game.
Robert Koskie ran the ball 28 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Railroaders (1-6, 1-2 NECC Big)
Sophomore quarterback Calder Hefty ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Smith.
The Falcons (4-3, 0-3) lost their third straight game.
Norwell 62, DeKalb 14
In Ossian, the Knights were too much for the Barons in a Northeast 8 Conference game.
Tegan Irk threw a touchdown pass to Caden Pettis and Caiden Hinkle scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for DeKalb (2-5, 1-4 NE8).
Lleyton Bailey completed 9-of-18 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns for Norwell (7-0, 5-0). Trey Bodenheimer had three catches for 163 yards and a touchdown.
