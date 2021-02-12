DECATUR — The right play was called, then the three-pointer didn’t go.
Bellmont got the final basket of a triple-overtime marathon that had fans on an emotional seesaw most of the night, and the Braves celebrated their senior night and homecoming with a 57-56 Northeast 8 Conference win Friday night.
Up by one, the Barons (6-10 overall, 2-5 NE8) got two defensive stops in the third overtime to protect a one-point lead. They worked the clock to 28.7 seconds before the Braves (11-6, 5-2) went for the foul, but both shots were missed.
After a Bellmont timeout, Isaiah Wellman whipped a pass to a wide-open Caden Staub underneath, puting the Braves up one with 13 seconds left.
A DeKalb three-point attempt missed, and with Bellmont defenders swarming on the rebound, DeKalb never got a second shot away as time ran out.
Tyler James scored a game-best 27 points for Bellmont, and twice extended the game himself. He converted a bonus with 1:12 left in regulation, and the teams went to overtime tied 39-39.
After Cole Richmond and Brantley Hickman both sank a pair of free throws to help DeKalb to a 47-44 lead in the first extra period, James swished a fall-away three at the buzzer, and everybody hung around.
Bellmont was in a prime spot after a basket by Wellman made it 53-49 in the second overtime, and Hickman missed two from the line. Hickman quickly made a steal and scored while drawing a foul, however. He didn’t get the three-point play, but Connor Penrod jumped above everybody for a putback to tie it.
Bellmont scored once more but another Penrod basket, this one off an Alex Leslie assist, took the game to overtime No. 3.
Richmond had 24 to lead the Barons, and Penrod scored 17 to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
The Braves stormed to a 22-11 lead early the second quarter. Jackson Barth’s three provided the only points in the final 5:45 of the first half, and the Barons were down eight at the break.
Two baskets from Penrod and another three from Barth completed an 11-0 run for the Barons to tie it 22-22, and DeKalb took its first lead of the game at 24-23 as Hickman made a drive and dished to Penrod for a hoop.
The teams then swapped one-point leads eight straight times before a three-point play by Richmond put the Barons up 31-29 early in the fourth. Richmond later hit a three to make it 39-37 before James’ tying free throws.
Bellmont won the junior varsity game 48-22. Quentin Penrod had six points, and Will Seigel and Bryce Dobson both had five for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.