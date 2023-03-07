East Noble and DeKalb both had two players honored on the All-Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball teams chosen recently by conference coaches.
Senior Hunter Kline was named to the first team for the Knights and senior Owen Ritchie made the second team.
Senior Alex Leslie and junior Caden Pettis made the second team for DeKalb.
Conference champion Norwell led the first team with three selections, with Leo and Bellmont both getting two.
Norwell’s Lleyton Bailey and Luke McBride, Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick and New Haven’s Darrion Brooks were all repeat first-team choices.
2022-2023 All-Northeast 8
Conference Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
East Noble — Hunter Kline, 6-6 Sr.
Norwell — Lleyton Bailey, 5-10 Sr.; Luke McBride, 6-2 Sr.; Jake Parker, 6-3 Sr.
New Haven — Darrion Brooks, 6-4 Sr.
Bellmont — Kord Fuelling, 6-4 Jr.; Jack Scheumann, 6-1 Jr.
Columbia City — Andrew Hedrick, 6-0 Sr.
Leo — Trey Hiteshew, 6-2 Jr.; Jackson McGee, 6-2 Jr.
SECOND TEAM
DeKalb — Alex Leslie, 6-0 Sr.; Caden Pettis, 6-2 Jr.
East Noble — Owen Ritchie, 6-1 Sr.
Norwell — Cohen Bailey, 6-0 Jr.; Brody Bolyn, 6-3 Sr.
Columbia City — Stratton Fuller, 5-10 So.; Kam Hoag, 6-0 Jr.
Huntington North — Aric Hosler, 5-11 Sr.
Bellmont — Andrew James, 6-1 Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
New Haven — Jeremiah Cottrell, 6-3 Jr.; James Hardy, 6-3 Jr.
Leo — Nolan Hiteshew, 6-2 Fr.; Brock Schott, 6-4, So.
Huntington North — Levi McElhaney, 6-0 Sr.
Columbia City — Rhet Wilson, 5-11 Sr.
