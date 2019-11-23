Gymnastics
Local gymnasts win events in Princess meet
ANGOLA — Several local gymnasts were event winners for Tri-State Gymnastics, which hosted its sixth annual Princess Classic last weekend.
Ella Mog of Hamilton won the floor exercise championship in Level 2. Rylee Lingo of Hamilton was the Xcel Bronze vault champion.
Paige Fillenwarth of Auburn was the Xcel Platinum all-around winner. Elle Armstrong of Auburn took the Xcel Gold beam title. Lauren Blythe of Auburn won the Xcel Diamond beam championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.