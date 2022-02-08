AUBURN — All season long, the Churubusco High School boys basketball team has been battling, looking for wins, but coming up short.
The Eagles brought an 0-14 record into Tuesday night’s non-conference clash with Lakewood Park.
And on this night, Churubusco put it all together on both ends of the court, getting a 79-66 win over the Panthers.
The Eagles (1-14) came out on fire in this one, surging out to a 9-0 lead early.
Lakewood Park weathered the hot start by Churubusco and tied it at 12 late in the opening stanza. But Churubusco opened the second quarter with a 14-6 run to again assert control of the contest.
The Eagles led 45-30 at intermission and by as many as 19 in the second half.
For first-year Churubusco coach Shannon Beard, it was a little bit of a case of déjà vu all over again, as legendary New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra would have said.
“I got my first win at Hamilton in 2018 here. So I’m 2-0 in this building,” Beard said with a smile.
Beard was happy to see his boys finally get their first win. “It’ll be a shorter bus ride home tonight,” Beard said. “And the food will taste a little better.”
Aggressive defense and balanced scoring made the difference for the Eagles, Beard said.
“It was a total team effort, and this should give us a nice spark heading into the home stretch of the regular season,” the coach said.
Four Eagles scored in double figures to pace Churubusco. Evan Love led the way with 21 points. Andrew Pliett added 17 and Carson Bunyan and Gavin Huelsenbeck chipped in with 16 each.
Mason Posey led Lakewood Park with 17 points. Eli Smith added 15.
Lakewood Park was a 50-36 winner in the junior varsity contest.
Churubusco travels to Hamilton Friday night. Lakewood Park (4-12) travels to Bethany Christian as both teams enter the final two weeks of the regular season.
