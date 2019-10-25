WOODBURN — Post-season football games are often decided by defense and who makes fewer mistakes.
Eastside’s defense was solid all night, stopping Woodlan on a goal-line stand in the first quarter, and later produced four turnovers, including two that set up touchdowns for the offense.
It took a big pass play in the third quarter to get the offense in gear before the Blazers gained the momentum for good in a 21-0 Class 2A Sectional 35 win at Woodburn Friday.
It was Eastside’s first win over Woodlan since an 8-7 decision way back in the 1976 season.
The Blazers (8-2) will host Bishop Luers (3-7) in round two Friday. The Knights were 45-0 winners over Central Noble.
“Football comes down to this: if you out-block them, if you out-tackle them and you take care of the football, you’re going to win football games,” said Eastside coach Todd Mason.
“That’s what it comes down to. We took care of the football and they didn’t. That was the big difference in the game.”
After a scoreless first half, the game turned in Eastside’s favor in the third quarter.
Harassed throughout the first half, Blazer quarterback Laban Davis was able to set his feet long enough to hit junior receiver Wade Miller in stride behind the Woodlan defense. Miller did the rest, completing the 61-yard touchdown play with 7 minutes, 24 seconds left in the quarter. Jaiden Baker’s kick made it 7-0 Eastside.
The scoring drive didn’t lack hiccups; Eastside was flagged for illegal procedure on the first snap. Just about every possession in the contest included a flag against the Blazers.
After that score, the turnover flurry followed for Woodlan.
Eastside’s Phoenix Smyth pounced on a fumble at the Warrior 21, but Baker’s attempted 24-yard field goal went wide left.
Woodlan got the ball back at its 20, and coughed it up again two plays later, this time with Eastside’s Trey McKinley recovering at the 13. McKinley also recovered a first-half fumble.
A holding penalty cost the Blazers 10 yards and another procedure penalty moved them back another five, but Davis found Lane Burns for 22 yards to the Woodlan 2. Davis scored on the next play, and Baker’s kick made it 14-0 Blazers with 38.6 seconds left in the third.
On Woodlan’s next possession, Eastside’s Hayden Gardner sacked quarterback Ben Reidy for a loss of two yards, and Burns picked off a Reidy pass one play later, returning it to the Warrior 14 early in the fourth.
Four plays later, Davis scored from two yards out, and Baker’s kick extended the lead to 21-0 with 9:32 to play.
On his team’s next possession, Reidy hit Trevor Wallace for 29 yards to the Eastside 36, but that’s where the drive stalled. A holding penalty cost Woodlan 10 yards, and McKinley sacked Reidy for another loss of five before the Warriors punted.
The Blazers rode the backs of running backs Ethan Farnsworth and Matt Firestine to run the clock down before giving up the ball on downs with less than a minute to play.
Eastside outgained Woodlan 238-179 in total offense.
Much of the Warriors’ yardage came on the first possession of the game when they held the ball 10 minutes and drove the ball 79 yards before the Blazers stopped running back Keegan Jones at their own 1.
“We settled in, and we’ve done that the last three weeks,” Mason said. “If we’re going to win against Luers, we can’t the yips to start off the game and we can’t have those crazy penalties.”
“I am very proud of the effort that all 49 guys are giving on a given night,” Mason said. “That’s what Eastside football is. We’re all in.”
