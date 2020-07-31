ANGOLA — Trine University is prepared to have its fall sports teams competing when they are supposed to and do it safely while COVID-19 is still a major problem.
“We would rather be proactive than reactive,” Trine athletic director/assistant vice president for athletics Matt Land said in the presidents’ suite at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium Friday afternoon. “The university has jumped on board and is telling all of our student-athletes what we think they do is important.
“It’s not just an exciting time because of what we are doing through a pandemic. It’s what we do at Trine University, and we choose to lead,” he added. “The win is playing games this year. We want to carry the flag for everybody else that can’t.”
Thunder fall sports teams will start playing games and matches against other schools on Sept. 11 while following the phased-in protocols and taking regular tests. Those fall schedules will be finalized and released later this month.
Land said Thunder sporting events will be livestreamed as much as possible online on the Trine Broadcasting Network.
Those fall sports consist of football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s triathlon. Traditionally, the tennis teams have a few competitions in the fall with the conference season taking place in the spring. Esports runs primarily through the fall, too.
“We will go where it is appropriate for us to play and do it safely,” Land said.
The NCAA has allowed more flexibility for Division III programs for this upcoming 2020-21 academic year where each team has 114 days to practice and compete. That will allow Trine to start fall seasons in the fall and finish them in the spring. There will be no such thing as traditional and non-traditional seasons, and it also allows for maneuverability in case COVID-19 forces shutdowns from university, local or state officials.
“We had five weeks to have 16 days of football activity with no pads,” Trine football coach Troy Abbs said. “By expanding the season to 114 days, we can be better teachers of the game of football.”
Tuesday will help bring clarity to what NCAA athletics will look like this upcoming year. That’s when the NCAA Board of Governors will decide whether fall sports can compete in the spring semester, traditional fall championships can be played in the spring semester, and if practices and team-related activities can be held in the fall without intercollegiate competitions.
Over 30 NCAA Division III conferences have chose to postpone fall sports in 2020 due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus, including Trine’s league, the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
However, Trine is bucking the trend and had the plan to play in the fall in motion since COVID-19 started forcing pro, college and prep sports to shut down in mid-March. MIAA rivals Adrian and Calvin are also exploring opportunities for their fall sports teams to play some in the fall. MIAA member Olivet is doing it to a lesser degree as it will try to compete in cross country, golf and tennis.
“It’s easier to close than to open things. Every problem has an answer and Trine University is better at that than anybody,” Land said.
Trine has worked closely with Angola’s Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Parkview Health along with its athletic resources on campus in order to make the athletic experience this coming fall a safe one and effectively respond to COVID-19 strikes.
“There will be successes and failures. But we have a strong plan in place,” Land said. “We’ll enjoy what we are doing, but we’ll do it a little bit differently.”
For football, Abbs will plan on having multiple practices a day that last shorter than they typically have been.
“We’ll have more opportunities to see growth in the fall and by the end of the fall we will know what our identity is,” Abbs said.
Abbs and his coaching staff were spending a lot of time recruiting and staying in contact with players remotely over the last four and a half months. He will be excited to see them on Thursday when they arrive on campus, especially his seniors.
“They’re excited to play the game they love,” Abbs said. “They prepare their mind and body for the season and it’s good to see them use that preparation for the field of battle.”
The first Thunder football practice will be on Aug. 10.
