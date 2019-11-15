WATERLOO — DeKalb had 13 players honored, including two on the first team, on the All-Northeast 8 Conference football team, chosen by conference coaches recently.
Running back Landon Miller and guard Tylar Pomeroy were first-team selections for the Barons, who finished third in the conference. Runner-up Leo led the first team with eight players picked and champion East Noble had seven.
Quarterback Evan Eshbach, running back Tanner Jack, wide receiver Easton Rhodes, tackle Trestan Kem, defensive end Jase Griffith and defensive lineman Ethan Brown were second-team choices for DeKalb.
Tight end Evan Snider, guard Hoyt Stafford, inside linebacker Dominic Blevins, and cornerbacks Nate Williams and Caleb Nixon received honorable mention for the Barons.
All-NE8 Football
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Bailey Parker, Sr., East Noble.
Running back — Peyton Wall, Sr., Leo; Landon Miller, Sr., DeKalb.
Tight end — D.J. Allen, So., Leo.
Wide receiver — Jamar Hutchins, Sr., New Haven; Hayden Jones, Sr., East Noble; Michael Sievers, Sr., Columbia City.
Center — Joe Colbert, Sr., Norwell.
Guard — Tylar Pomeroy, Sr., DeKalb; Landen Livingston, So., Leo; John Hinen, Sr., Columbia City.
Tackle — Alex Manns, Sr., East Noble; Tom Busch, Sr., Leo.
DEFENSE
Defensive end — Trey Ritchie, Sr., East Noble; Mason Sheron, So., Leo.
Defensive lineman — Landin Markins, Jr., Columbia City; Leyth Al-Mohammedawi, East Noble.
Inside linebacker — G.T. Baker, Sr., Leo; Joel Rinkenberger, Jr., Norwell.
Outside linebacker — Gavin James, Sr., Leo; Jacob VanGorder, Jr., East Noble.
Safety — T.J. Bedwell, Jr., Columbia City; Eli Riley, Jr., Norwell.
Cornerback — Nijae Fields-Lewis, Sr., New Haven; Damian Gudakunst, Jr., Leo.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Aiden Hosler, Sr., Huntington North.
Punter — Cole Shubpach, Jr., East Noble.
Special teams player — Nijae Fields-Lewis, Sr., New Haven.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Greg Bolt, So., Columbia City.
Running back — Tanner Jack, Jr., DeKalb; Justin Marcellus, Jr., East Noble.
Tight end — Brett Christian, So., East Noble.
Wide receiver — Cameron Livingston, Sr., Leo; Gage Ernsberger, Sr., East Noble; Easton Rhodes, Sr., DeKalb.
Guard — Noah Schooley, Sr., East Noble; Nate Ulman, Sr., Bellmont.
Tackle — Josh Grigsby, Sr., New Haven; Trestan Kem, Jr., DeKalb.
DEFENSE
Defensive end — Jase Griffith, Sr., DeKalb; Caden Conley, Sr., East Noble.
Defensive lineman — Ethan Brown, Sr., DeKalb; Sidney Bassett, Jr., New Haven.
Inside linebacker — Tanner Martz, Sr., Columbia City; Cole Schubpach, Jr., East Noble.
Outside linebacker — D’Andre Wright, Jr., New Haven; Treyton Lomont, Jr., Columbia City.
Safety — Rowan Zolman, So., East Noble; Lamar Hutchins, Sr., New Haven.
Cornerback — Brooks Miller, Sr., East Noble; Carter Smith, Sr., Columbia City.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Joe Painter, Sr., East Noble.
Punter — Carson McCauley, Jr., Leo.
Special teams player — T.J. Bedwell, Jr., Columbia City.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Running back — Max Ringger, Jr., Norwell.
Tight end — Evan Snider, Jr., DeKalb.
Wide receiver — Peyton McHale, Sr., Leo; Kieren Gilles, Sr., Columbia City; Lane Woodson, Jr., New Haven.
Guard — Hoyt Stafford, Sr., DeKalb; Donny Miller, Sr., East Noble.
Tackle — Chris Hood, So., East Noble.
DEFENSE
Defensive end — Brooks Longenbaugh, Jr., Columbia City; Cale Gray, Sr., Norwell.
Defensive lineman — Zach Christianson, So., Norwell; Aden Dennis, So., Huntington North.
Inside linebacker — Isaac Carswell, So., New Haven; Dominic Blevins, Jr., DeKalb.
Outside linebacker — Trevor Reed, Sr., New Haven; Michael O’Brien, Leo.
Safety — Jackson Holzinger, Jr., Huntington North; Ryan Sheets, Jr., Columbia City.
Cornerback — Nate Williams, So., DeKalb; Caleb Nixon, Sr., DeKalb.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Garrett Klefeker, So., Columbia City.
Special teams player — Mason DeHoff, Sr., Norwell.
