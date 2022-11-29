Prep Swimming Knight teams top Northrop
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s teams defeated Northrop Monday at the Cole Center Family YMCA, 122-53 in the girls’ dual and 97-53 in the season-opening meet for the Knight boys.
Amelia VanGessel won two event for the EN girls, the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke. The Knights took first in all three relays.
Hunter Cole won the 50 and 100 freestyle races for the East Noble boys. The Knights took first in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
GIRLS
East Noble 122, Northrop 53
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. EN (Burke, Pankop, Ry. David, A. VanGessel) 2:12.49, 3. EN (I. Brown, Swary, LaRowe, Sparkman) 2:37.28. 200 freestyle — 1. Schroeder 2:27.72, 2. Marzion 2:32.13, 3. Beitz 2:51.74. 200 individual medley — 1. McEachern (Ntrp) 2:40.10, 3. Kabrich 2:44.28, 4. Ry. David, 2:48.51, 5. Pankop 2:59.91. 50 freestyle — 1. A. VanGessel 28.20, 4. LaRowe 32.47, 5. I. Brown 32.97.
Diving — 1. A. Kitzmiller 132.65 points, 2. J. Kitzmiller 102.55. 100 butterfly — 1. Ry. David 1:17.85, 2. Schooley 1:31.44, 4. Sparkman 1:36.21. 100 freestyle — 1. Toledo (Ntrp) 1:06.03, 2. Burke 1:07.10, 3. Lash 1:13.87, 5. Dean 1:16.27. 500 freestyle — 1. Kabrich 6:25.91, 2. Schroeder 6:33.78, 4. Lash 7:46.13.
200 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Ry. David, Pankop, Marzion, Kabrich) 2:06.78, 2. EN (Schooley, Sparkman, LaRowe, Schroeder) 2:10.51, 4. EN (Lash, I. Brown, Dean, Swary) 2:16.43. 100 backstroke — 1. A. VanGessel 1:13.47, 2. Burke 1:16.37, 3. Marzion 1:19.35. 100 breaststroke — 1. McEachern (Ntrp) 1:20.40, 2. Pankop 1:21.67, 4. Beitz 1:38.12, 5. Swary 1:42.63. 400 freestyle relay — 1. EN (A. VanGessel, Kabrich, Burke, Schroeder) 4:33.65, 3. EN (LaRowe, Marzion, Schooley, Sparkman) 4:57.35, 4. EN (Swary, Dean, Beitz, I. Brown) 5:30.21.
BOYS
East Noble 97, Northrop 53
(all EN swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Northrop (Purnell, E. Clark, Hansen, Schill) 2:01.12, 2. EN (Arnold, E. Jansen, G. Brown, H. Cole) 2:02.43, 3. EN (Gage Marzion, McNamara, Koons, Walter) 2:30.36. 200 freestyle — 1. Moses 2:13.10, 3. McNamara 3:00.73. 200 individual medley — 1. Hansen (Ntrp) 2:23.40, 2. Arnold 2:26.58, 3. E. Jansen 2:39.05.
50 freestyle — 1. H. Cole 25.29, 4. Walter 35.07. Diving — 1. Gage Marzion 134.10 points. 100 butterfly — 1. Purnell (Ntrp) 59.98, 2. G. Brown 1:17.31. 100 freestyle — 1. H. Cole 56.74, 2. Moses 57.38, 4. Koons 1:06.35. 500 freestyle — 1. G. Brown 6:26, 2. Walter 8:16.19.
200 freestyle relay — 1. EN (Moses, Koons, Gage Marzion, E. Jansen) 1:55.61. 100 backstroke — 1. Purnell (Ntrp) 1:00.26, 2. NcNamara 1:24.70, 3. Koons 1:26.24, 4. Gage Marzion 1:32.85. 100 breaststroke — 1. Arnold 1:10.92, 2. E. Jansen 1:14.66. 400 free relay — 1. EN (Moses, G. Brown, Arnold, H. Cole) 3:55.60.
Prep Girls Basketball Fremont wins at Edon
EDON, Ohio — Fremont won its second straight game on Monday, defeating Edon 49-31.
The Eagles (2-6) led 23-18 at the half and pulled away in the second half. They made 17-of-25 free throws.
Natalie Gochenour paced Fremont with 16 points and eight rebounds. Addy Parr had 14 points, five steals and three boards. Rylee Goetz added nine points.
Natalie Wofford had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Bombers (2-2).
DeKalb-Concordia tickets online
FORT WAYNE — Tickets for DeKalb’s girls basketball game at Concordia Tuesday are available on the TicketSpicket web site.
No paper money will be accepted at the gate.
To purchase tickets, fans can go to http://spicket.events/cadets. Assistance with the site may be found at http://youtu.be/7UdW5MfsISg.
It is recommended tickets are purchased in advance. Concorida will have QR codes at the gate for fans wishing to use a device to purchase tickets, or tickets can purchase at the gate with a debit or credit card.
Prep Wrestling Hornets, Lakers lead area at Goshen Super Duals
GOSHEN — Angola and Lakeland both went 7-3 to lead area teams at the Goshen Super Duals Friday and Saturday.
The Hornets defeated South Bend Adams (74-6), the host Redhawks (45-34), South Bend Riley (51-28), LaPorte (42-31), West Noble (53-27) and the “B” teams from Goshen (65-15) and Garrett (60-24). AHS lost to Chesterton (39-36), Bellmont (45-33) and John Glenn (37-36).
Kamaron Straw (113 pounds) and Dallas Davidson (132) both went 10-0 on the weekend in their respective weight classes to lead Angola. Alex Delacruz (106), Isaiah McCue (120) and Josh Kunkle (160) all went 9-1.
The Lakers defeated South Bend St. Joseph twice (66-0 and 60-6), West Noble (42-32), Eastside (45-31), LaPorte (43-36), Garrett “B” (36-30) and Goshen “B” (45-13). Lakeland lost to Goshen’s “A” team (40-32), Bellmont (53-30) and Chesterton (50-24).
Keegan Schlabach (126) and Gabe Miller (138) both went 10-0 in the event to lead the Lakers. Zac Brown was 9-1 and Brady Schifflii went 5-1.
West Noble went 4-6 at Goshen. The Chargers had wins over South Bend St. Joseph, Eastside and the “B” teams from Goshen and Garrett.
Top West Noble wrestlers included Abram Olvera with a 9-1 record, Gavin Christman with a 7-1 record, Teegan Clouse going 8-2 and Nolan Parks going 7-3. Mike LeCount went 6-1, and Taieden Chambers was 4-0.
Garrett’s “B” team went 3-7 and had some varsity kids make the trip to Goshen. That team defeated Adams, Eastside and the Goshen “B” team.
Leading Railroaders were Hayden Brady at 9-1, Gabe Baker at 7-2, Ryan Kochendorfer at 7-3 and Cody Bickley at 6-2.
The Blazers were led by Linkin Carter (120) and Briar Munsey (138) both going 9-1. Ethan Fike (126) and Bradon Greutman (152) both went 7-3. Haiden Kintigos (106) and Cody Collins (132) both went 6-4.
Barons, CN battle at Homestead
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb went 3-1 and Central Noble went 2-2 in the Homestead Super Duals on Saturday.
The Barons defeated Columbia City (39-36), Central Noble (51-27) and Yorktown (51-30). DeKalb lost to the host Spartans 37-28.
The Cougars defeated the junior varsity teams from Perry Meridian (55-19) and Homestead (63-9). CN lost to Yorktown 43-42 in a tiebreaker, which was the most first points scored.
Ethan Skinner was 4-0 on the day at 182 pounds with four pins to lead Central Noble.
Damyan Duncan (152) and Jaxon Copas (195) also went 4-0 for the Cougars. Duncan had three pins and defeated DeKalb’s Elijah Knepper 4-2 in overtime. Copas had three forfeit wins and only wrestled one match, pinning DeKalb’s Aaden Lytle in 4 minutes, 35 seconds.
Matt Rockey (138) and Braxton Pieper (285) both went 3-1 for CN.
Middle School Basketball DMS grade 8 boys top Garrett
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade boys basketball team was a 44-32 winner over Garrett Monday.
The Barons trailed 25-18 at the half, but limited Garrett to seven points in the second half.
CN 6th grade boys 1-1 Monday
SYRACUSE — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball “B” team improved to 7-0 with a 19-10 victory over Wawasee on Monday. Lucas Pieper led the Cougars with 10 points.
CN lost the “A” game to the Warriors 25-17. Blake Geiger had 10 points for the Cougars (5-4).
The Central Noble teams will host Churubusco today.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl lists top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl listed its top performances for the week of Nov. 21.
Bowlers of the week were Chris Toyias for men (154 pins over average) and Monica Dietrich for women (161 pins over average).
MEN: Moose — Mink Handley 267, Mike Hasselman 267, Dave Thies 258, Dewayne Stapleton 255. Booster — Chris Toyias 290, 832 series, Matt Haiflich 276, Kyle Toyias 268, Tim Hall 266, Skyler Plummer 257, Gavin Mapes 255. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 256, Rocky Barrand 250.
WOMEN: Moose —Racheal Gardner 227, 633 series, Maggie Johnson 204, Nycole Adcox 202, 524 series, Wilma Fuelling 532 series, Amy Brown 510 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 204, 582 series, Tasha Woodward 201, Monica Dietrich 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.