LIGONIER — A solid day for the DeKalb wrestling team at the West Noble Sectional Saturday ended with a spectacular final round to repeat as sectional champions.
The Barons won 11 of 12 matches in the final around, including all six championship matches, to win the crown. They had 226 points.
A young, talented Angola squad was second with 195, and Prairie Heights was third with 186. DeKalb and the Hornets will have 10 wrestlers competing in the Goshen Regional this coming Saturday while the Panthers will have nine grapplers in action. The 10 regional qualifiers for Angola is a new program record.
It was the first time DeKalb won team sectional titles back-to-back since 1984 and 1985.
"We've had tough matches throughout the season, and that builds on you," Baron 145-pound senior Braxton Miller said. "Our hard work paid off."
DeKalb was terrific in the last round of matches largely after losing one of its top guys early in those place matches. Junior 126-pounder Braylon Meyer suffered a head injury while getting slammed hard to the mat by Lakeland senior Keegan Schlabach in the final seconds of the second period in the 126 championship match.
"Braylon landed on his forehead," DeKalb coach Tanner Boman said. "It was an illegal slam, but it was accidental.
Meyer was breathing while not moving on the mat for over 20 minutes as a precaution as he was waiting for an ambulance along with medical personnel, coaches and family members tending to him. Boman said Meyer had movement in his extremities.
Meyer was taken to a medical facility nearby and was released late Saturday afternoon as the Baron team returned to DeKalb High School following the sectional.
Meyer (23-2) was initially given a penalty point for the slam. He later won the match and the sectional title as Schlabach was disqualified. That was Schlabach's first loss of the season, and he is 37-1.
The top four placers in each weight class qualified for the Goshen Regional. But with uncertainty surrounding Meyer with the head injury and Schlabach if the disqualification carries over to the next meet, the fifth-place match participants might need to be ready in Westview's Izaak Moore and Prairie Heights' Hank Glasgo. Moore won fifth and the first alternate spot by pinning Glasgo in 40 seconds.
Defeating undefeated wrestlers was a big part of Baron sophomore Drew Waldon's day in winning the 113 championship. Waldon (28-1) handed East Noble junior Blake Byerley his first loss of the season in the semifinals by a 13-5 major decision, then rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the final 15 seconds of regulation to give Angola sophomore Kamaron Straw his first loss of the season in the championship match. Waldon took down straw, then kept Straw down without pinning him for a three-point nearfall.
"Boy, he never quits," Boman said. "Waldon avenged a loss to Byerley earlier in the season."
More high drama followed in the next final at 120. DeKalb senior Mason Chase trailed Hornet senior Isaiah McCue 5-0 in the second period.
Chase chipped away from there. He was within one late in regulation, and got the tying point with around 15 seconds left when McCue was called for stalling. Then Chase took down McCue and put the Angola wrestler on his back in overtime and Chase won 10-5.
"You can't sleep on Mason," Boman said.
Angola coach Russ Tingley said of Straw and McCue, "Both are taking it well. Kamaron controlled the match... They both have tons of wrestling experience and they'll learn from this."
Miller at 145, sophomore Dominic Dunn at 170 and freshman heavyweight James Hartleroad also win sectional titles. The top-seeded Miller survived a bracket hit with upsets with defeat No. 3 seed Blake Denman from Angola 9-1 in the final. The second-seeded Dunn pinned No. 1 seed Jericho Jackson late in the first period in the 170 final, and the second-seeded Hartleroad pinned No. 1 seed Mike Lecount, a senior from West Noble, midway through the third period.
Placing third for the Barons were Blayne Koch (138), Elijah Knepper (152) and Aaden Lytle (220). Sophomore Graham Blythe will also wrestle at regional after placing fourth at 160.
Josh Kunkel (152) and Carter Shull (220) won sectional titles for Angola., Straw, McCue and Denman were second. Freshmen Alex Delacruz (106) and Dallas Davidson (132) both took thirds. Seniors Edy Romero Sevilla (285) and Malachi McCue (195) and sophomore Ty Maggart (126) all placed fourth to advance.
"We have 10 guys going along with two alternates," Tingley said. "We've gotten far, but we're still learning. We've got win the first round and some of the guys have done that. Hopefully we can have a good regional tourney."
Prairie Heights' nine regional qualifiers were led by three sectional champions, Brody Hagewood at 132, Brock Hagewood at 138 and Kaleb Lounsbury at 152. Along with sectional runner-up Jackson at 170, thirds went to Boston Baas (120), Matt Levitz (160) and Connor Pratt (195). James Kresse (113) and Philip Sheets (182) both finished fourth.
Panther coach Brett Smith noted to big wins by his unseeded wrestlers over No. 4 seeds, Kresse 15-7 over Lakeland's Zac Brown and over and Baas with a pin in overtime over East Noble's Ayman Ahmed.
"Wrestling back and pins were important," Smith said. "Our team is back after suspensions and injuries. We are kind of back to where we expected. We're a little bit better as a tournament team. We need to replicate that."
Fremont will have six regional qualifiers while East Noble, Lakeland, Central Noble and West Noble had five wrestlers apiece advance to Goshen. Westview's lone regional qualifier is senior Aidan Kohlheim, who was fourth at 120.
Other area sectional champions were Kealan Fuller (106) and Connor Leins (182) and Central Noble's Jaxon Copas at 195.
Byerley started Saturday undefeated, but lost twice and finished fifth and the first alternate at 113. He was pinned by Brown in 2:25 in a consolation semifinal. Unless anyone in the top four is unable to wrestle due to injury or not making weight, Byerley's season will end at 20-2.
2023 West Noble Wrestling Sectional
Team Scores
1. DeKalb 226, 2. Angola 195, 3. Prairie Heights 186, 4. East Noble 149, 5. Fremont 128, 6. Central Noble 114, 7. Lakeland 104, 8. West Noble 97.5, 9. Westview 30.
Championship match results
(Both wrestlers qualify for next weekend's Goshen Regional)
106 — Fuller (EN) pinned Ian Hawkins (FR), 1:04. 113 — Waldon (DK) dec. Straw 9-8. 120 — Chase (DK) dec. I. McCue (A) 10-5 (OT). 126 — B. Meyer (DK) def. Schlabach (LL), DQ. 132 — Brody Hagewood (PH) pinned Kamer (FR), 2:00. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) major dec. T. Chambers (WN) 17-4. 145 — Brx. Miller (DK) major dec. Denman (A) 9-1. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) pinned Claxton (FR), 1:07. 160 — Kunkle (A) dec. Sprague (EN) 2-0. 170 — Dunn (DK) pinned J. Jackson (PH), 1:51. 182 — Leins (EN) major dec. E. Skinner (CN) 8-0. 195 — Copas (CN) pinned Owsley (LL), 2:29. 220 — Shull (A) pinned Olvera (WN), 1:24. 285 — Hartleroad (DK) pinned Lecount (WN), 5:09.
Third-place match results
(Both wrestlers qualify for next weekend's Goshen Regional)
106 — Delacruz (A) dec. Fleshman 7-1. 113 — Z. Brown (LL) dec. Kresse (PH) 6-1. 120 — Bos. Baas (PH) Kohlheim (WV) 5-2. 126 — Pica (FR) pinned Maggart (A), 1:43. 132 — Davidson (A) pinned C. Mosley (EN), :30. 138 — B. Koch (DK) pinned McNeely (FR), 2:35. 145 — B. Schiffli (LL) dec. T. Clouse (WN) 3-2. 152 — Knepper (DK) dec. Plattner (EN) 7-6. 160 — M. Levitz (PH) pinned Blythe (DK), 2:16. 170 — B. Martin (LL) pinned Rowe (FR), 3:25. 182 — Parks (WN) dec. P. Sheets (PH) 5-1. 195 — C. Pratt (PH) pinned M. McCue (A), 2:22. 220 — Lytle (DK) pinned VanHalst (CN), 2:22. 285 — B. Pieper (CN) pinned Romero Sevilla, 1:32.
Fifth-place match results
106 — G. Christman (WN) def. A. Clay (LL), injury default. 113 — Byerley (EN) pinned Fish (CN), :35. 120 — Ay. Ahmed (EN) major dec. McCullough (FR) 8-0. 126 — I. Moore (WV) pinned H. Glasgo (PH), :40. 132 — Hansen (DK) pinned J. Smith (LL), 1:51. 138 — Pavka (A) pinned Rockey (CN), 1:34. 145 — C. Biddle (EN) dec. Cearbaugh 12-11. 152 — Hardley (A) pinned Duncan (CN), :51. 160 — P. Boots (CN) dec. H. Anderson (FR) 8-7. 170 — Everson (EN) dec. Sam Hoover (CN) 8-5. 182 — Blaker (DK) pinned M. Contreras (LL), 4:45. 195 — Rusmisel (EN) dec. Moreno (FR) 9-8. 220 — Caskey (FR) dec. Ja. Miller (EN) 6-1. 285 — Hess (EN) pinned T. Schrock (WV), 4:37.
