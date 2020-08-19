The area boys cross country teams always produce plenty of talented individuals and a handful of teams that have a lot of depth. This year is no different, but the team that has the best mix of talent and depth is the Westview Warriors.
Here’s a look at the area boys cross country teams.
Westview
Coaches: Lyle Bontrager and Matt Jones, 1st season
2019: 2nd NECC, 2nd West Noble Sectional, 4th West Noble Regional, 9th New Haven Semi-State
After being the best team in the area for awhile, the Warriors were second to West Noble in 2019.
Westview should take back that mantle for the 2020 season with the amount of experience it has returning.
It will be a senior-led team with both Remington Carpenter and Spencer Carpenter coming back. Spencer Carpenter was a state qualifier for the Warriors last season. He finished in 45th place at the IHSAA State Finals.
Fellow classmates Anthony Sanchez, Andrew Cupp, Dominic Hostetler and Isaac Niccum all return with experience. A few more returning letterwinners include Lyndon Miller, Kayden Moore, Chad Hershberger and Adrian Miller.
Coaches Bontrager and Jones said this is a tight group that is chomping at the bit to have a season, and those guys put in a lot of mileage during the summer that they hope pays off in the postseason.
West Noble
Coach: Michael Flora, 1st season
2019: NECC and Sectional champions, 3rd West Noble Regional, 4th New Haven Semi-state, 21st State Finals
The Chargers were a deep team that made their way to the IHSAA State Finals last season.
Most of that depth graduated, including Colten Cripe, Abraham Longoria, Nathan Mast and Michael Weaver.
West Noble will to replace that experience with youth in 2020.
The top returners who have experience are senior Isaac Flora, junior Cameron Dupuy and sophomores Austin Cripe and Grant Flora.
“I think we have a solid team this year with four returning letterwinners with state experience. If the younger guys can step up, then we have a chance to compete well in the conference, “Flora said. “We have a young team with only one senior, which looks good for the future.”
Angola
Coach: Brad Peterson, 4th season
2019: 5th NECC Meet, 6th West Noble Sectional
Izaiah Steury is the young man on the marquee for the Hornets, and has emerged as one of the country’s top high school junior distance runners. His talent and work ethic have also rubbed off on others.
“I love this team. It could be among the best in school history,” Peterson said. “It took three years to get this program to where it understands what it takes to be great… running in the summer and over the winter, etc. Izaiah has shown them the way.
“These kids have bought in and they get it. I’m so excited to finally have a group that is all in.”
Steury was seventh in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals last November in Terre Haute, finishing the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in 15 minutes, 49.9 seconds. He was not slowed by the coronavirus shutdown that took away his prep track season last spring.
Steury finished the 2-mile run at the Music City Carnival last weekend in Nashville in 8:57. The only other Indiana prep runner to break nine minutes in two miles just after finishing his sophomore season was Hammond’s Rudy Chapa in 1974. Chapa is considered one of the greatest American high school distance runners, winning two cross country state titles before being a six-time NCAA All-American in cross country and track at the University of Oregon. Chapa won the national title in the 5,000-meter run in 1978 and broke four minutes in the mile at 3:57.04 in Eugene on May 28, 1981.
Letterwinners back from 2019 are sophomores Vaughn Cooper and Landon Herbert and junior Alex Burney.
“Vaughn had an amazing summer and I expect big things from him,” Peterson said.
Peterson expects freshmen Gavin Hinkley, Ollie Koch and Sam Yarnell to impact AHS right away.
East Noble
Coach: Mark Liepe, 32nd season
2019: 4th Northeast 8 Conference, 3rd West Noble Sectional, 7th West Noble Regional
The Knights lost Austin Liepe, Lucas Diehm and Ben Hand, who all helped their team move on to the regional stage of last year’s state tournament.
This year, they will be led by Wesley Potts and Kyler Corbin, who both finished in the top 25 of last season’s West Noble Sectional.
Also back are Chandler Rathke, Josh Prater, Drew Sillaway, Ian Torres and Rob Rogers, who all earned a varsity letter last season.
A key newcomer for East Noble is Matt Pickering.
“We look forward to a good season and will work hard this season,” Mark Liepe said. “Even though we lost a lot of athletes from last year’s team, we have seen improvement from each individual on this year’s team already, so that speaks highly for this group.”
Fremont
Coach: Tanner Wall, 3rd season
2019: Did not field a full team in postseason meets
The Eagles will be led by top returners Carson McLatcher, a junior, and Armani Guzman, a senior. McLatcher qualified for the West Noble Regional last year. Guzman ran in the regional in 2018, but was slowed by an injury last season.
Fremont has six boys running this season and Wall hopes others will emerge around McLatcher and Guzman.
“We’ll have a consistent top two runners this year,” Wall said. “We’re going to need some kids to step up and round off that top five scoring.
“We still have lots of inexperienced runners on the team that will need to grow up fast and be contributors right away.”
Lakeland
Coach: Guy Glick
2019: 6th NECC Meet, 7th West Noble Sectional
The Lakers will return a large majority of their team from last year.
“We have a young team, but a good core,” Glick said. “I think we’ll have a stronger pack than we did last year. We’ll be right in the thick of it in conference.”
Junior Terrance Blankenship and sophomore Connor Palmer were regional qualifiers last year. Junior Zack Chambless just missed a regional berth in 2019.
A key newcomer is sophomore Caden Hostetler, who made a good impression running distance events in track earlier this year before the coronavirus shut things down in mid-March. Classmate Zeke Wachtman will just run cross country this fall after running and playing soccer last fall.
Sophomore Christian Troyer and freshman Aiden Tuttle round out the team, for now.
Churubusco
Coach: Kermit Hogeston, 9th season
2019: 5th West Noble Sectional, 9th West Noble Regional
The Eagles improved last season and will attempt to continue that trend with a couple of their top runners coming back, as well as a few more who have experience.
Seniors Eli Lantz and Levi Skinner were both key pieces in getting Churubusco to the regional stage last year. Lantz finished in 18th at the West Noble Sectional, and Skinner came in 27th.
Other experienced runners include Kyle Brandt, Ethan Palmer and Wyatt Neireiter.
The newcomers who are expected to make an impact are Xander Galvan, Evan Palmer and Isaac Rinker.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Susan Allshouse, 3rd season
2019: 9th NECC meet, 9th West Noble Sectional
It’s a bigger team than last year at seven, and Allshouse believes it will be more competitive.
Four letterwinners return for the Panthers in junior Nick Dyer and sophomores Brady Baas, Holt Schrock and Kawliga Glasgo. Riley Cearbaugh leads the incoming freshman group with a lot of potential.
Central Noble
Coach: Clint Phares
2019: Did not field a full team in postseason meets
The Cougars will be a young team in 2020 after their best runner from last season, Jakob Copas, graduated. He was a regional qualifier last season.
Noah Shepherd was also a regional qualifier for Central Noble and returns for the 2020 season.
Garrett
Coach: Jim Petre
2019: 10th at Northrop Sectional
Petre is confident his Railroaders will improve with several key runners back from last year blending with some promising freshmen.
“I’m expecting big things,” Petre said. “I’m looking for the boys to be a lot better than they were last season.
No. 1 runner Tanner McMain returns.
“He put in a lot of miles and he’s got some big goals set for himself,” Petre said.
Trevor Armstrong and Colton Weimer return as seniors with Luke Coffman and Gavin Weller among the others who have a chance to make contributions.
The discipline to train even when the team couldn’t meet due to COVID-19 will help, Petre feels.
“I was impressed with what they’ve done this summer,” he said. “They put in the miles. You can socially distance while you’re running.”
DeKalb
Coach: Josh Maple, 2nd season
2019: 7th NE8 Conference, 4th West Noble Sectional, 10th West Noble Regional
Frontrunner Clayton Adams was lost to graduation, but the Barons still expect to have strong senior leadership for 2020.
Braeden McIntire and Mathias Rowe both paid the price in the offseason and hope to make their final seasons with the Barons count.
Maple was happy with the offseason from several of his runners. The team will start the year with 15 on its roster.
“A lot of runners really trained hard over the summer and really put in the mileage,” Maple said. “They kept training on their own after sports was shut down and we couldn’t meet as a team.”
Lakewood Park
Coach: Jon Elwood, 4th season
2019: 12th in Northrop Sectional
A solid group of five seniors figures to lead the Panthers this season.
“They’ve been working hard, even during COVID (when no team practices were permitted),” Elwood said.
The Panthers have no juniors, but Elwood is happy with a group of sophomores and freshmen who will gain experience.
Elwood would like to see Lakewood Park be represented at the regional, and feels seniors Cobin Moriarity, Chris Shively and Dylan Rowlader all could have a shot.
Soccer player Colton White also ran for the Panthers in their opening meet at Norwell.
Eastside
Coach: Christian Grube, 3rd season
2019: 8th at West Noble Sectional
Grube and new assistant Trisha Hill will work with three runners this season.
Senior Konner Lower returns from last season.
“He worked hard and ran some good times. He put in a lot of work this summer,” Grube said.
Freshman Alex Diaz has shown promise. Senior Nick Blair will play for the Eastside soccer team and also run cross country.
Hamilton
Coach: Garry May, 1st season
Three boys ran for the Marines in last year’s West Noble Sectional. As of Aug. 9, there were two guys running and May is looking for more. One of them running is a returner in Cayden Prosser.
“It’s a work in progress,” May said. “We just want to get kids acclimated and look forward.”
