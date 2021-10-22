BUTLER — The Eastside Blazers feasted on seven Bluffton turnovers — including four in the first quarter — leading to 29 points in the first 12 minutes.
That was more than enough in a 49-6 rout in their Class 2A Sectional 35 game at Butler Friday.
The gold-and-green defense tied a school record with six interceptions — three by Dylan Bredemeyer, which also matched a record — and recovered one fumble.
The Blazers (10-0) will visit Central Noble (8-2) Friday in semi-round action. The Cougars dominated Whitko 49-0 in their sectional game.
After Dax Holman’s two-yard touchdown run, coming just over 90 seconds into the contest, Eastside let its defense do the talking Friday.
On the visitors’ next possession, Johnny Eck picked off Tiger quarterback Lukas Hunt and followed an escort of gold jerseys 60 yards to the house with 8 minutes, 14 seconds left in the quarter.
Two plays later, a Hunt pass was tipped and intercepted by Eastside’s Kyler Bibbee. A 26-yard pass from Laban Davis to Gavin Wallace preceded Holman’s second TD run of the quarter for a 21-0 lead.
Hunt, who threw for 243 yards in the game, had the Tigers moving on their next possession, completing a 26-yard pass to Chase Gibson to the Blazer 22.
Two plays later, however, a would-be touchdown pass to Carter McConnell was negated by a Bluffton penalty. Hunt bobbled the snap on the next play, and on the play after that, his pass into the end zone was intercepted by Bredemeyer.
The quick-strike Blazers wasted little time responding. Davis ripped off an 18-yard run before finding Carsen Jacobs for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 4:10 left in the first.
They would score once more before the quarter ended, as Bredemeyer intercepted Hunt once again, giving his team the ball at the Bluffton 40. On Eastside’s third play after the turnover, Davis found Wallace all alone for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 2:13 left and a 35-0 lead.
With the huge deficit, the Tigers went to its bag of tricks, attempting a double-reverse pass and a fourth-down punt fake, both of which were unsuccessful, and Eastside got the ball near midfield.
In just two plays, the Blazers were in the end zone once more.
First, Davis ran behind his big offensive line for 34 yards to the Bluffton 33. On the next play, he and Wallace connected once more to gap the short scoring drive. Binyam Biddle’s extra point capped the first-half scoring at 42-0 with 5:50 left.
Lukas Hunt hooked up with Andrew Hunt for a 19-yard pass play, and later, Lukas Hunt ran for 10 yards to the Eastside 11. Two plays later, however, Bredemeyer was there to pick off his third pass of the night and second in the end zone before the half ended.
With the wide scoring margin, the entire second half was played using a running clock.
Eastside’s Holman ran one in from 18 yards out with seven minutes left in the third. Briar Munsey intercepted a pass on Bluffton’s first possession of the second half.
In the fourth, after Eastside’s reserves turned the ball over on downs, Hunt found McConnell for a 59-yard touchdown pass with 6:52 remaining in the game.
Davis completed 7-of-9 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He carried seven times for 153 more. Holman finished with 49 yards on six tries. Wallace caught four passes for 108 yards.
Defensively, Holman made six solo tackles. Bibbee and Munsey had five solos each.
