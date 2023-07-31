ANGOLA — The 2023 northeast Indiana prep girls season is off and running.
Six area teams got together to play nine holes at Glendarin Hills Golf Club Monday afternoon in the inaugural Angola Invitational.
When the afternoon’s golf was in the books, it was DeKalb taking home the hardware with a 177. Fremont was second with a 207, followed by Angola third with a 236 and East Noble fourth with a 250.
Westview and Prairie Heights also competed but with three golfers each, did not figure in the team standings.
Freshman Paige Williams earned medalist honors for DeKalb in her first high school varsity event with a 41. Teammates Grace Pfister and Jadan Tompkins each carded 45s, with No. 1 Sophie Pfister shooting a 46 and Kaitlin Traylor coming in with a 53.
For the Eagles, Khloe Glendening and Presley Scott led the way with twin 45s. Emery Laughlin shot a 60, Lily Coler added a 57 and Kate Gannon added a 63 to round out the Fremont scorecard.
Angola was paced by Brooke Shelburne with a 50. River Spreuer had a 62, Sara Smith 68, Taylor Shelburne 64 and Layla Hagerty chipped in with a 60.
East Noble got a 49 from Lily Oburn for its top effort of the afternoon. Emma Raatz shot a 68, followed by Makenna Strohm with a 67, Kendall Belschner with a 66 and Nora Laur finished out the Knights’ day with a 69.
Fislar liked what he saw from his Barons in their 2023 debut. “This was a good warmup,” Fislar said. “It took us about 3-4 holes to settle in, then they started making pars and having birdie opportunities. We hit the ball much more solid in the last five holes and finished strong.
Williams said there were some jitters early. “It was kind of stressful for the first couple of holes,” Williams said. “But then I got the hang of it.” Williams was playing the No. 3 position on Monday.
She once shot a 39 in middle school, Williams added.
Angola athletic director Steve Lantz said Angola girls coach Brian Miller has been instrumental in getting the new tournament set up. Angola officials are hoping for three or four more teams to join the field in 2024 and beyond, Lantz added.
Miller said the nine-hole format gives teams a chance to ease into the new season. Most teams in Indiana play their first event after just two days of practice.
Miller said his squad was also a little nervous out there on the course, but has been putting in extra work and it showed. “I’m excited to see where we’re at right now,” he said.
Lakers fifth at Goshen
On Monday at Black Squirrel, Lakeland opened its 2023 season with a 489 at the Goshen Invitational.
The Lakers got a 103 from Caitlyn Miller, good for seventh, to lead the way. Lydia Trost carded a 122, Kabella Watkiins a 126 and Peyton Waldron a 138.
Concord won the event with a 419. Fairfield was second with a 425. Mishawaka Marian was third with 438 and the Knights’ Celia Florkowski was tournament medalist with a 91.
East Noble hosts West Noble and Lakeland in a three-way match at Noble Hawk Golf Links Wednesday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.