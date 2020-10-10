FORT WAYNE — You might say Lakewood Park Christian cut this one a little close.
Host Blackhawk Christian was less than two minutes from a stunning upset in the Class 1A boys soccer sectional final Saturday, but the Panthers found a way, getting the tying goal, battling through two overtimes, and outshooting the Braves in penalty kicks for a 2-1 victory and their second straight sectional title.
The Panthers were throwing everything they had at the Braves as the clock ticked down and the home crowd smelled an upset.
Blackhawk had followed a plan of sending the ball as far away from its goal as possible, but one of its players fanned on a kick. Colton White pounced, making a move to his left into the box, and firing one into the left corner to tie the match 1-1 with only 1:25 left.
The Panthers came close in the first overtime, initiating a wild scramble in front of the Braves’ net that had the Lakewood fans in a frenzy. After the resulting corner kick, Lakewood Park appeared to get a goal as White fed Zach Collins, who slid to put it in the net.
The linesman’s flag was out for offsides, however, and after another scoreless overtime, the teams went to kicks, where Lakewood Park dominated.
White, Collins and Abraham Eicher all scored on their kicks for Lakewood Park and keeper Logan Carnahan made two saves, with another Blackhawk attempt hitting the post.
The Braves went up 1-0 nine minutes into the second half as Jacob Wallace deflected in a corner kick.
The Panthers head to Heritage Christian next Saturday to defend their regional title.
