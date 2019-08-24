WATERLOO — The Angola Hornets needed six points with 25 seconds to go, and gave the ball to their best player.
Two nasty stiff arms and a couple of broken tackles later, senior Antonio Luevanos was in the end zone after a 62-yard run with 12.7 seconds on the clock.
The Hornets then needed two points to tie, and why not? Luevanos got the ball again, but the Barons were waiting for him on a sweep to the right, and stopped him shy of the goal line. L
andon Miller fielded the onside kick cleanly, and the Barons could celebrate an exhausting 41-39 win over the Hornets.
The Barons got their first win over the Hornets since 2015 much more methodically. After a Ryan Brandt touchdown had tied it with 6:16 left, the Barons marched 61 yards in 10 plays. Miller’s sixth carry of the drive, a 1-yard plunge for the score, gave DeKalb the lead, and a keeper by quarterback Evan Eshbach provided what proved to be the winning points.
It was a wild opening night show. Behind Luevano, who rushed for 121 yards and had another 143 receiving, the Hornets used their no-huddle attack to score on four straight possessions in the first half, and led 27-20 from the break.
Luevano’s first score, a 59-reception from Brandt, who had taken a lateral from quarterback Tucker Hasselman, seemed to ignite the Hornets after an opening scoring drive from the Barons.
Miller, who ran for 116 yards, gave the Barons life with a 52-yard scoring run, and a nine-play, 86-yard march before the half was a preview of the second half. DeKalb had possessions of eight, six and eight plays as they kept the ball away from the explosive Hornets the best they could, and made some key defensive plays to stop Angola scoring threats.
Eshbach finished with 216 yards passing for the Barons, while Casselman threw for 138 for the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.