COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb fell 43-19 to Columbia City in a Northeast 8 Conference wrestling dual match Wednesday.
The match started well for the Barons, who picked up a win in the first weight class contested. DeKalb junior Dominic Blevins scored an escape, a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the third period to break a 2-2 tie with Columbia City freshman Jack Maley, and gave the Barons a 3-0 lead in the team score.
The host Eagles ran off wins in the next three matches. Columbia City senior John Hinen scored a closely fought 6-3 win over DeKalb junior Caleb Hermey at 285 pounds to knot the team score at 3-3.
In the bout at 106 pounds, DeKalb’s Mason Chase fell by a first-period pinfall to Columbia City’s Aidan Sanderson, giving the Eagles a 9-3 lead. In another close match, Columbia City’s Allan Maggard held off the Barons’ Kasey Bosell 4-2 in the 113-pound matchup.
The Barons picked up their second win of the evening at 120 pounds. The Barons’ Braxton Miller gave up a first-period takedown to fall behind 2-0, but then came back to outscore Columbia City’s Austin Dunnuck 10-0 for the remainder of the match, taking the 10-2 major decision that cut the Eagle lead to 12-7.
The match at 126 pounds went down to the wire with DeKalb’s Tyler Voigt falling 9-7 to Columbia City’s Isaiah Litherland, making the team score 15-7.
The Eagles increased the lead to 21-7 when Isaac Wimer fell by first-period pinfall to the Eagles’ Jarrett Forrester at 132 pounds. DeKalb’s Eli Knepper fell by pin at 138 pounds, moving the Columbia City lead to 31-7. At 145 pounds, Columbia City’s Ryan Sheet scored a 15-5 major decision over Jackson Lee.
In another close match at 152 pounds, DeKalb’s Rafe Worman only gave up a first-period takedown and a third-period reversal, but it was enough to give Columbia City senior Carter Wireman a 4-0 win and the Eagles a 34-7 lead. The Barons’ Mitch Snyder fell by first-period pinfall to two-time state qualifier Jackson Pettigrew.
In another close bout, Columbia City’s Alton Mullinax outscored the Barons’ Carter Miller 3-1 in the third period to take a 5-3 decision and push the score to 43-7.
The Barons closed out the match strong with pinfall wins at 182 and 195 pounds. At 182 pounds, DeKalb’s Blake Rowe led 9-1 in the second period before pinning the Eagles’ Gavin Hyser at the 2:41 mark of the bout.
DeKalb junior Curtis Martin closed out the match for the Barons with a first period pinfall win over Columbia City sophomore Sebastian Rose at 195 pounds, making the final score 43-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.