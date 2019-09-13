LAGRANGE — Garrett scored two touchdowns a little over four minutes apart midway through the second half after trailing 22-17 and hung on to beat the Lakeland 37-34 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School division football game Friday night.
Lakeland took the lead at the 7-minute, 55-second mark of the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colton Isaacs to Kennie Walker.
Garrett (2-2, 1-0 NECC Big) answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Badger with 2:16 left in the stanza to put the visitors up 23-22. The two-point run attempt was stopped short.
The Railroaders scored just under 2 minutes into the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run by Seth VanWagner. VanWagner ran in the two-point conversion and Garrett led 31-22 with 10:06 to play.
The two teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way. Clayton Fielden’s 1-yard scoring plunge with 1:49 to play clinched the victory for Garrett.
VanWagner rushed 19 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Railroaders, and Fielden rushed for 147 yards and two scored on 26 carries. Badger added 12 carries for 80 yards and a TD.
Camryn Holbrook rushed 15 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns for Lakeland (1-3, 0-1). Isaacs ran 11 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and also completed 5-of-6 passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Garrett will play an NECC crossover game at Eastside next Friday while the Lakers will travel to Angola for a Big School division contest.
