The East Noble girls cross country team was the only KPC area team, boys or girls, to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals this past season.
It is only fitting that the honor of KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Cross Country Prep of the Year be bestowed upon the Knights’ top runner throughout the year, Addison Lindsey, while the Coach of the Year be awarded to Mark Liepe after his team’s consistent top performances leading up to state.
Lindsey did not run in the IHSAA state finals due to injury, but it does not take away the fact that she was arguably the area’s best runner.
Finishing no worse than fourth throughout the season up until the New Haven Semi-State, Lindsey was the sectional champion (18:52) and regional runner-up (19:24) at West Noble. She suffered a foot and ankle injury in the regional race, but still ran to a 19th place finish (19:39) at semi-state. Despite the injury, she was still the team’s top runner.
Liepe said of Lindsey after the semi-state race, “For her to fight through to the finish was a big relief. We didn’t know for sure if she’d be able to finish the whole race, and she gutted it out enough to help us. It was gutsy on her part.”
Outside of the postseason, Lindsey was also the Northeast 8 Conference champion at Huntington North, finishing in a time of 18:48. She ran a season-best 18:30 at the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Classic to give herself a third-place finish. She broke the 19 minute threshold five times throughout the season, including times of 18:46 at New Prairie (4th place) and 18:45 at Manchester.
For his efforts to earn Coach of the Year, Liepe led the Knights to its fifth state finals appearance and its first since 2016, as well as the team’s seventh sectional championship. At the West Noble regional, the Knights came in second with 46 points, finishing only behind a perennial powerhouse in the Homestead Spartans. The Knights followed up that performance with a fifth-place finish at semi-state, before finishing 20th out of 24 schools at the state finals.
The East Noble Knights also added a NE8 championship to its name, coming two places shy of giving all seven of its varsity runners all-conference honors.
Here’s the rest of the all-area team:
Rae David, Fr., East Noble
An All-NE8 First Team runner, David was a solid No. 2 runner throughout the season in her first year for the Knights. She was the top finisher for the Knights at state, running 20:00 flat toward a 74th-place finish. Her personal best came at the Indiana Wesleyan Invite with a time of 19:42.
Dakota Rogers, So., East Noble
Rodgers rounded out the All-NE8 First Team for the Knights and was the third finisher for the team at state. She finished with a time of 20:09 to finish 89th. Her best time came at the regional where she ran 19:51 for a seventh-place finish.
Lydia Keihn, Jr., East Noble
Keihn made the All-NE8 Second Team as the Knights’ fourth runner. She ran a season best of 20:04 at semi-state, 25 seconds faster than her time at the conference meet. At state, Keihn ran 20:39 to finish 127th out of 205 runners.
Rachel Becker, Jr., East NobleBecker, one of two team captains for the season, ran a season-best 20:38 at Indiana Wesleyan and the conference meet, making the All-NE8 second team for the second straight year. She ran a time of 21:28 to finish 160th at state.
Lilly Crow, Fr., East Noble
Crow made All-NE8 honorable mention in her first season with a time of 21:45. Her season best came at the regional with a time of 21:02. At the state finals, Crow ran 21:15 to finish 155th.
Nataley Armstrong, Sr., Garrett
Armstrong finishes her career making the KPC All-Area team all four years. In her fourth straight semi-state appearance, Armstrong finished 43rd in a time of 20:28. She finished with a time of 20:10 at the Northeast Corner Conference meet, coming in second to make the all-conference team for the fourth time.
Makenna Malcolm, So., Garrett
Malcolm was the Railroaders’ No. 2 runner, making the All-NECC team with a time of 21:29 at the conference meet to finish 10th. She finished 52nd at the West Noble Regional in a time of 22:09.
Lydia Bennett, Jr., DeKalb
The prep of the year from 2019 and an All-NE8 first teamer for the third straight season, Bennett qualified for the state finals for the second time in her career. In Terre Haute, Bennett ran a time of 20:03 to finish 76th. She ran 19:34 at semi-state for an 18th-place finish.
Abby DeTray, Jr., DeKalb
DeTray also ran for the Barons at semi-state, finishing 48th at 20:31. She ran 20:34 at the NE8 meet to make the all-conference second team.
Gracynn Hinkley, Jr., Angola
Despite not competing in the state finals a second straight year due to injury, Hinkley, the prep of the year from a season ago, had another successful season as the top runner for the Hornets. She won the NECC meet for the second year in a row, in addition to recording fifth-place finishes in the West Noble sectional and regional meets and 15th in the New Haven Semi-State.
Jordan Davenport, Fr., Angola
Davenport was the other Hornet to run at semi-state, finishing with a time of 21:22 for an 81st-place finish. In addition, she finished fourth at the NECC meet.
Ava Budak, So., Angola
Budak landed a fifth-place finish at the NECC Super Dual, an eighth-place finish at the conference meet to make the All-NECC team and a 17th-place finish at the West Noble Sectional. At the regional meet, Budak placed 42nd with a time of 21:35.
Ruby Clark, So., West Noble
Clark was the Chargers’ No. 1 runner through most of the season, finishing in fifth at the conference meet, fourth at the NECC Super Dual and 11th at the sectional. At regionals, Clark came in 40th with a time of 21:29.
Ava Bish, Fr., West Noble
Bish makes her debut appearance to the all-area team as a freshman. The top Charger at the regional, Bish placed 36th in a time of 21:20. She made the All-NECC team as well with a seventh-place finish.
Morgan Gannon, Sr., Fremont
Finishing her career as the eighth-fastest girl in Fremont’s history, Gannon was the lone Eagle at semi-state, recording a time of 20:25 to finish 41st. She had several top finishes during the season, including second at the NECC Super Dual and the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Classic, as well as a third-place finish at the NECC meet.
Natalie Gochenour, Jr., Fremont
The second runner for the Eagles, Gochenour recorded a 48th-place finish at regional in a time of 21:51. An All-NECC recipient, Gochenour also finished 14th at the West Noble Sectional, seventh at the NECC Super Dual and eighth at the New Haven Invite.
Karly Kaufmann, Fr., Eastside
A 17th-place finisher at the conference meet to earn All-NECC honorable mention honors, Kaufmann led the Blazers in the postseason with a 16th-place performance in the sectional (21:50) and a 43rd-place finish in the regional (21:37).
Danielle Lesser, Sr., Lakewood Park
Lesser had a record-breaking season for the Panthers this past fall. She ran a school-record time of 21:33 at the South Adams Invitational to cement her name as the best runner in the school’s history. She finished 27th at the Northrop Sectional and 45th at the regional, narrowly missing out on a semi-state berth.
Kiana Mast, Fr., Westview
Mast ran a season-best 21:29 to place ninth at the NECC meet, and qualified for the regional after a 12th-place effort at sectionals. At the regional, she finished 53rd with a time of 22:09 as the only Warrior in the race.
The All-Area honorable mentions were East Noble’s Cady Smith, Central Noble’s Madi Vice, DeKalb’s Olivia Woodcox, West Noble’s Yoseline Haro and Lucy Martin, Fremont’s Hallie Shrewsburg and Makayla Gumbel, Churubusco’s Cara DeBolt, Jorja DeBolt and Ella Elias; and Prairie Heights’ Allison Steele.
