GARRETT — Coming back from a big first-half deficit, all any basketball coach could ask for is a chance to win the game at the end.
That’s just what the Garrett Railroaders did Wednesday against Bellmont.
The Railroaders fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter, but fought their way back to within a point in the closing minutes, with the ball and a good look at the basket.
After the Braves missed the front end of a bonus with 31.9 seconds left, the Railroaders got the ball and worked it until junior Jasen Bailey got free for a three from the right corner.
He got the shot off, but it wouldn’t go down, and Bellmont held on for a 40-39 win.
Garrett coach Bryan Leverenz liked the way his players executed in that final sequence.
“There were two looks off of that play. One was going to be the lob and the other was going to be (Bailey) in the corner for that three,” he explained afterwards.
“We executed the play well and got a great look. There’s nothing more you can ask for from that, especially from him because he had hit a three in the fourth.
“If I had to draw it up again, I’d draw it up the same way,” Leverenz said.
Bellmont improved to 8-4 in all games. Garrett is 2-12.
The Railroaders led 8-4 with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left in the opening period following a three by Kyle Smith, but the Braves finished the quarter on a 14-0 run, turning Garrett misses and turnovers into points at the other end.
Junior John Ulman, who led all scorers with 18 points, got a rebound bucket and later nailed a jumper in the lane to give Bellmont a 24-16 lead at halftime.
Garrett gradually got back into the game in the third.
Trailing by 10, Bailey hit a three from the right corner, and sophomore Tyler Gater hit two of his own, one from the left wing and another from the left corner, bringing Garrett within three, 31-28, with 1:43 left in the period.
Bellmont regained some momentum, getting a runner from senior Caden Staub and a three from Ulman before the quarter ended to push the lead to eight.
It didn’t stay there for long.
Bailey drove the lane and scored, and on Garrett’s next possession, Gater iced another three.
Bailey and Bellmont’s Tyler James traded threes, the former coming with 4:50 to go, making it a three-point game, 40-37.
After a Bellmont turnover, Gater got loose inside to score with three minutes left, cutting it to one. Those would be the final points of the contest.
Gater, with four three-pointers, led Garrett with 15 points. Bailey finished with 13.
The Railroaders host Lakeland Friday in a Northeast Corner Conference doubleheader with the girls teams.
Bellmont 40,
Garrett JV 22
Bellmont outscored Garrett 21-9 in the middle quarters to win the reserve game. Adrian Ortega had 16 points for Bellmont. Jaxson Fugate led Garrett with seven and Drayton Myers added six.
