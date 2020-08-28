EMMA — Lakewood Park Christian wasted no time in trying to turn things around after its first loss of the season.
The Class 1A No. 1 Panthers needed just 1:34 to take the lead for good as Weston Roth tucked one inside the far post from about 20 yards out. Lakewood Park didn’t have an easy time of it, but kept the lead the rest of the way in a 5-3 boys soccer victory over Westview Friday night.
Zach Collins followed with the first of his three goals off a Jon Vergon assist at the 24:46 mark of the first half, and Lakewood Park (2-1) had the upper hand in what became a back-and-forth battle between two of the area’s top programs.
“What a heck of a start to get that early goal. That helps the guys settle down and be more patient,” Lakewood Park coach Daron White said.
“We didn’t play well Monday (in a loss at Bishop Luers). We tried to force the ball. Tonight we played much better. We tried to keep it simple and connect passes,” he said.
Westview cut the Panther lead to one three times, but could never get the game tied. The Warriors made their first answer when Teague Misner got loose for a breakaway.
Lakewood Park keeper Luke Carnahan made the save, but Jadon Yoder followed the play and pounded the rebound home to make it 2-1.
“It’s tough being down 2-0 and then start fighting back,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “There was no quit in them. They just kept going.
“Lakewood Park’s a good team. They’re well-coached and they play really well together as a team.”
Collins just missed high after he made a steal at the top of the box, but found the net off an Abraham Eicher assist with 15:10 to go in the half, and the Panthers were up 3-1 at intermission.
Westview became more physical after halftime, and created scoring chances off long passes downfield.
“They’re just so fast,” Martin said. “We were trying to keep them from getting the ball in the middle. We had a lot back playing defense and we were looking for the long counter. A couple of them worked out and we were in it.
“When it was 4-3, we went a little less defensive to try to get it tied or get the win, and we gave up another one.”
Misner got the Warriors within a goal, beating Carnahan to a loose ball in the box. The Panthers got that goal back on a counter attack of their own, with Vergon setting up Collins for his third score and a 4-2 lead.
Yoder got his second off another long play downfield.
The Warriors came closest to tying it with a long, high free kick that Carnahan got his right hand on to knock away.
Lakewood Park got the clincher with 3:45 left when Collins set up Blake Miller for a score.
“That was a great test for us and fun to watch,” White said. “I’m excited about how we played. I’m not happy about some of the easy mistakes, but we should be able to clean that up. We’ve got some work to do.”
Martin also was happy with a good early-season challenge for his club.
“We might be 0-4, but we’ve played four really good teams. I’ve watched our progress every game,” Martin said.
The JV teams played one half with Westview winning 3-0. Braden Kauffman, Sam Gutierrez and Mohamed Aamer scored for the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.