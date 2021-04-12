LIGONIER — West Noble’s softball team had a solid return from spring break Monday with a 7-5 victory over NorthWood.
The Chargers (4-0-1) were good offensively early and finished strong on defense in holding the lead.
West Noble scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-1 lead and regained a three-run lead with two more runs in third inning.
The Chargers tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning to lead 7-4, then squelched a Panther threat in the top of the sixth. NorthWood’s leadoff hitter tripled, but did not score. West Noble reliever Tori Franklin struck out the next Panther hitter on a called strike three on the far outside corner, then induced a weak line drive to shortstop for the second out. Then senior first baseman Kacee Click stuck her glove up to her left to snare Macy Lengacher’s sharp line drive to end the inning.
“Our defense ended the game better than we started it,” West Noble coach Rich Click said.
NorthWood (0-4) put a couple of hits together to score a run in the seventh. But Kacee Click made a couple more putouts at first base to help the Chargers close out the game.
It was West Noble’s first game in nearly two weeks since losing big lead late and tying Wawasee at 6 in Syracuse on March 30.
“We were a little rusty,” Coach Click said. “We are not where we were before the break. But we made some plays and hit the ball. Angela Caldwell played really well.
Caldwell was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two runs batted in. Freshman shortstop Julia Vargas was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kacee Click was 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. Hailey Moser walked three times, and Lily Nelson drove in two runs.
Franklin pitched the final four innings to get the win. She allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out two. Click started and pitched the first three innings.
In other area softball action Monday, Churubusco won at home 10-0 over Snider in five innings and Garrett lost at Carroll 10-0.
