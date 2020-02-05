BLUFFTON — Being in the driver’s seat can be a tough spot, especially at sectional time.
Eastside’s girls basketball team found itself in that position entering Wednesday’s Class 2A sectional game at Bluffton. The Blazers had totally dominated its opponent South Adams 56-27 in the South Adams tournament Dec. 28.
As any coach will tell you, however, you can’t play a game based on a previous meeting, especially in the tournament.
The Starfires (11-11) completely forgot about that game, and made Eastside (16-7) play from behind most of the night.
South Adams pulled off the upset, shocking Eastside 42-34 in the second game Wednesday.
Senior Lydia Loshe and freshman Peyton Pries combined for 38 points for the Starfires. Loshe had 22 points while Pries added 16.
Eastside had plenty of chances — especially within five feet of the basket — but when shots don’t fall, it makes the job even more difficult against a trapping team.
While the Blazers made few turnovers against the trap, South Adams did enough to slow the pace of the game. As a result, Eastside couldn’t get into any kind of offensive rhythm.
After leading 7-5 after a quarter, the Blazers found themselves trailing 16-12 at halftime and 30-21 after three quarters.
South Adams hit some remarkable shots as well.
It didn’t help Eastside’s cause when Loshe and Pries each banked in long threes.
Loshe’s bomb with 6 minutes, 51 seconds left had the Starfires ahead 34-25.
Eastside’s Paige Graber scored on a nice pick-and-roll, and a slashing drive by Sullivan Kessler cut the deficit to 34-27. Later, an Allyson King free throw made it a six-point margin.
Pries hit four of five free throws in the final 3:11 to keep South Adams comfortably in front.
MacKensie Rieke, who led Eastside with 12 points, converted a three-point play with 2:18 to go before fouling out.
The Blazers got the opening tip, but there was no scoring until Skyelar Kessler’s drive to the bucket at 5:30 of the first.
Pries hit her banked three, but Rieke drove the basket and scored, and later hit a three from the left wing for a 7-3 led with 2:23 left in the first.
South Adams took its first lead when Pries hit four free throws midway through the second. Later, Kristen Wynn — the only other Starfire player to score — knocked down a three from the left wing for a 12-8 lead.
In the third, Loshe banked in a three from the key for a 19-12 advantage.
Eastside tried to cut the deficit when Sullivan Kessler hit two free throws and Mataya Bireley took a steal the other way to make it 21-16 with 5:45 left in the third.
The Blazers got it to 23-19 on an Allyson King free throw, but South Adams ended the quarter with eight straight points, including threes from Loshe and Pries to regain the momentum.
