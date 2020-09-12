Volleyball
PH wins Fremont Invitational
FREMONT — Prairie Heights won the Fremont Invitational Saturday, defeating Canterbury 25-15, 25-20 and the host Eagles 25-4, 25-9. The Panthers are 10-5 overall.
Fremont defeated Canterbury 25-9, 25-9 in the first match of the round robin. The Eagles are 3-10.
In other action Saturday, East Noble was fourth in the Concord Invitational. The Knights were second in their pool and had wins over Westview and Jimtown during their day.
Boys Tennis
30th-ranked Warriors beat Mishawaka Marian at Concord Invite
DUNLAP — Westview went 1-2 against strong competition at the Concord Invitational Saturday.
The Warriors, ranked 30th in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association state poll, defeated Mishawaka Marian 5-0, but lost 3-2 to both 16th-ranked Penn and the host Minutemen.
No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler and the No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler both won all three of their matches on the day for Westview (12-2).
Concord Invitational
Westview 5, Mishawaka Marian 0
Singles: Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Nick Decola 6-0, 6-0. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Dominic Marazita 6-1, 6-1. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Henry Singer 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Seth Becker-Jake Cramer 6-0, 6-1. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) def. Evan Hendrickson-Ethan Chrobot 6-1, 6-0.
Penn 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Aiden Sucharetza 0-6, 7-6, retired. 2. Jalen Maust (P) def. Elijah Hostetler 6-0, 4-6, 10-1. 3. Oliver Hu (P) def. Brennan Beachy 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Hunter Streigel-Eli Deitchley 6-3, 5-7, 10-7. 2. David Bao-Jeffrey Bao (P) def. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.
Concord 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Bryson Schrock 7-5, 6-1. 2. Nathan Schraw (Cncd) def. Elijah Hostetler 6-0, 6-2. 3. Mitchell Whitehead (Cncd) def. Brennan Beachy 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Gavin Smith-Cayden Rohrer 6-3, 6-2. 2. Brayden Newburn-Thomas Burkert (Cncd) def. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers 6-3, 6-1.
Knights beat RedHawks
GOSHEN — East Noble defeated Goshen 4-1 on Saturday. The Knights are 8-4 overall.
EN won the junior varsity dual 6-0.
Boys Soccer
Lakers rally for McDonald’s first win
LAGRANGE — Lakeland rallied to defeat Prairie Heights 7-6 in overtime in a Northeast Corner Conference match Saturday.
The Panthers (2-7, 0-6 NECC) led 3-0 at halftime and 5-2 in the second half. But the Lakers (1-9, 1-6) came back to give coach Lincoln McDonald his first win with the program.
The same two teams will meet on the same pitch at Lakeland on Monday at 5 p.m. in a first-round match of the NECC Tournament.
Girls Soccer
Warriors lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — Westview lost to Goshen 6-1 on Saturday.
Paige Riegsecker scored for the Warriors (4-4-1) in the second half. Hailee Caldwell made 16 saves in goal.
Chargers fall at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — West Noble lost to Manchester 4-1 on Saturday. The Chargers (3-5) scored their goal late in the second half.
College Golf
Trine women 2nd in invitational
MARSHALL, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was second out of five teams in Olivet College’s Kyle Campbell Invitational Friday at The Medalist Golf Club, shooting 348.
The Thunder were a shot ahead of third-place Cleary, Michigan, and four shots behind champion Olivet.
Maire Sullivan was fourth individually with an 83 to lead Trine. Jenna Doumont was tied for fifth with an 84.
The Thunder also had an 87 from Lily Williamson and a 94 from Karlee Fackler.
