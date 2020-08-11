DeKalb finally pushed past NorthWood in the Class 2A girls soccer sectional on a chilly night at Lakeland last year, and has most of that team returning.
The Barons fell short to a powerful Wheeler team in the regional, but are itching to get back there and make more of a statement this year.
Here’s a look at area girls soccer teams.
DeKalb
Coach: Logan Cochran, 5th season
2019: 10-4-5, Class 2A Lakeland Sectional champs, lost to Wheeler in Plymouth Regional
With just two seniors lost, hopes are high for the Barons after they went 10-4-5 and won a sectional championship a year ago.
“We didn’t lose much after last year. It will be another good year with a lot of good people,” Cochran said.
“If we continue to work hard (in the preseason) and find a higher level of competitiveness, we’re going to be in every game and have the opportunity to win.”
The Barons again plan on making their defensive third a restricted area. They allowed only 12 goals last season and keeper Sydney Mansfield set a school record with 12 shutouts. This year, Cochran hopes to make use of some added depth to be able to move people between the midfield and back line.
“I’ve always had the defense-first mindset as a coach. We’ve been defending very well the last four years, and we’re definitely a defensive-minded team continuing.
“We’ve got a great mix in the midfield. Some underclassmen will be helping out in the midfield and they’ll complement the returning players we have. Our mids and our defenders are really solid and we’ll be a tough team to score on again.”
Brooke Bowers was an All-Northeast 8 defender even while missing part of last season due to injury. Hope Lewis was first-team midfielder. Defender Jaylin Carroll and midfielder Riley Exford were second-team picks.
Grace Snyder, last year’s team scoring leader, was a first-team all-conference pick and Brielle Miller earned honorable mention. The Barons hope to be more effective up front and cash in on more scoring opportunities.
“We’ve been working a lot with our attacking third, just getting opportunities around our opponent’s box,” Cochran said. “I don’t have any worry with our defensive side. Our attacking third is what we’ve put emphasis on.
“Five ties last year, we’d like to limit those ties and come out with some victories. We were a young team last year and we weren’t able to finish off some games. Hopefully the maturity level will have heightened a little and we’ll be able to dig deep in that final 15 minutes and find a goal.”
Garrett
Coach: Bob Newman, 2nd season
2019: 3-10-2, lost to Leo in Class 2A Leo Sectional
Garrett will have a battle-tested team with six seniors who are all multi-year starters among the 16 players on the roster.
Macy Newman, Sydney Krock, Ella Baver, Brynn Wilhelm, Abigail Ruiz and Kandyce Combs have all played plenty of soccer for the Railroaders. The experience level on the team is already showing, second-year coach Bob Newman said.
“There’s a lot more leadership, getting everything going so the practices don’t lack organization,” Newman said. “Our summer workouts have been way better this year. They really put in the effort. That’s going to be beneficial.
“The chemistry is really melding together really well. We’ll have a better emotional side with the girls, working together and playing more as a team.”
Newman said Hailey Lantz and Lexi Gordon are among younger players expected to make big contributions.
Being solid on defense, but turning that into offense is the team’s goal this season.
“We’re always looking to improve the defense. This year we’re really going to start focusing on getting the ball into the back of the net, and pushing the offense forward and being aggressive toward the goal.
“We’ll work on building out of the back, making sure we’re stopping the other team.”
Garrett was decimated by injuries a year ago. Practice starts with extensive stretching in hopes of keeping the team healthier.
“Our warmups are centered around injury prevention,” Newman said. “Last year we got really plagued. Everybody’s learning to play defense in case we have to drop people back. They’ll know where to go and what they’re supposed to do.”
Westview
Coach: Ryan Yoder, 3rd season
2019: 6-11-1, 4-1 NECC, lost to Bethany Christian in first round of Class 1A Westview Sectional
The Warriors should be a solid offensive group this season with the majority of their goal scorers returning for the 2020 season. There will be some new faces in the midfield and in the back of the defense, but there are 16 returning letter winners from last season.
Top players coming back for Westview include seniors Alexis Miller, Isabelle Helmuth, Addie Bender, Hailee Caldwell and Erika Miller.
Also returning are Junior Elaine Troyer and a solid group of sophomores who played a lot as freshmen, including Paige Riegsecker, Paige Schwartz, Hannah Sprunger and Andrea Miller.
With the experience coming back, Yoder has high hopes for his team this season.
“We will be young but have a solid group coming back as we bring 20 of our 27 goals scored last year, a great group of senior leaders, and some junior varsity players from last year as well as incoming freshman that will get big minutes,” Yoder said. “We will again be competitive in the NECC with goals of winning the tournament and conference outright, as well as win, a sectionals title. Our ultimate goal is to travel to Indianapolis for a state title.”
West Noble
Coach: Jennifer Reyes, 1st season
2019: 9-8, 3-2 NECC, lost to NorthWood in first round of Class 2A Lakeland Sectional
The Chargers will look to continue to grow with a new coach this season.
First-year coach Jennifer Reyes, a Concord graduate, played Division-I college soccer at Bowling Green State University and received numerous honors while playing there. She has recently played professional soccer in Sweden.
The Chargers always had the potential for putting a big number on the scoreboard last season. Neyda Macias and Sherlyn Torres had a lot to do with that, and the duo returns for their junior seasons.
Last season, Macias scored 33 goals, a school record and exactly half of the Chargers’ season total. Her 17 assists also set a school mark. She was a first team all-conference pick, the team most valuable player and a team captain. She will miss a portion of the season while recovering from an injury but is expected to return sometime in September.
Another Charger team captain, Torres had 20 goals and eight assists while earning All-NECC recognition in 2019.
Jaqui Najera and Alondra Sosa are another pair of talented returning players for West Noble.
East Noble
Coach: Brian Rexroad, 2nd season
2019: 2-11-3, lost to Carroll in Class 3A East Noble sectional semifinals
Coach Rexroad described his first season with Knights as a “getting to know you” year.
East Noble returns a lot of experience from last year’s squad. The team graduated four seniors and played a lot of juniors and sophomores last year.
One key returner for the Knights is senior keeper Lauren Lash, who amassed over 300 saves last season. An All-Area defender Sophia Gruszczyk also returns for her junior season.
Senior Holly Butler and sophomore Rachel Hand are also expected to help East Noble take a step in the right direction this season.
Rexroad expects Ella Lewin, who transferred from Lakeland, and freshmen Rylee David and Lauren Munson to be key newcomers for the upcoming season.
“We are way too talented to only have two wins. We have been waiting for this season since last winter. We have a team that I think is going to surprise some folks, I hope,” Rexroad said. “And one great thing, is that the newcomers, especially the freshmen, since they had no season last spring are hungry and came to play.”
Lakeland
Coach: Samir Hazbic, 2nd season
2019: 13-4-1, 5-0 NECC, NECC Tournament and regular season champions, lost to NorthWood in semifinal of the Class 2A Lakeland Sectional
This Laker team is going to look incredibly different without Kylee Palmer up front, Madison Keil in the back and the all-around athleticism of Keirstin Roose. But Lakeland will try to carry on its recent success without them.
Palmer graduated. Keil is focusing solely on golf this fall, and Roose, a Coastal Carolina softball commit, is recovering from knee surgery over the summer and will save herself for softball.
Hazbic said he only has 17 girls playing soccer. He admits there will be a learning curve. However, seniors Hailey Alleshouse and Emily Byler return. Alleshouse had 17 goals and 18 assists last season. Byler will play in the midfield and on defense.
Angola
Coach: Rick Towers, 3rd season
2019: 4-8-2, 2-3 NECC, lost to Lakeland in first round of Class 2A Lakeland Sectional
A lot of transition for the Hornets. But Towers hopes the team’s energy and athleticism will lead the way to progress.
Angola lost a fairly big group to graduation, but will have nine seniors this season.
“We have many new faces in 2020,” Towers said. “Look forward to a quick, young team to take the field, with a large dose of athleticism. This year’s squad has already grown very quickly.
“We are focusing on doing the right things every day. Building on our strengths, and continue growing our opportunities.”
Senior goalkeeper Sarah McKinley leads the Hornet returners. She made almost 10 saves per game last season. Seniors Tia Araque, Megan Nisun and Maddy Baade are also back. Many young players return as well after taking on key roles last fall.
With her basketball future secure at Central Michigan, Hanna Knoll is back for her senior season on the pitch after not playing soccer last season.
Another interesting athletic newcomer is junior Lauren Leach, who is another key player on Angola’s girls basketball team.
Central Noble
Coach: Patrick Leffers, 1st season
2019: 1-14, 0-5 NECC, lost to Lakewood Park in Class 1A Westview Sectional first round
The Cougars will look to improve under new leadership for the 2020 season.
New head coach Patrick Leffers brings a lot of experience as a soccer coach. He was a varsity head coach at Homestead for eight years, a varsity assistant at Carroll for nine years and previously a head coach at Central Noble for three seasons.
He’s also coach youth soccer for 30 years.
Leffers’ biggest job to start the season will be to find a replacement for Madison Bremer, who was the Cougars’ goalkeeper but also came out of net to help the scoring effort.
